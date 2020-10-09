The Belmont Theatre Presents A VIRTUAL STAGE FRIGHT

The video will be available to view October 23 at 7:30 pm through November 1.

The Belmont Theatre may not be open again until 2021, but they invite you to attend a frightful production "in spirit." The theatre will present "A Virtual Stage Fright" with an array of ghost stories from the York area and beyond on the Belmont Theatre's website at www.thebelmont.org. The video will be available to view October 23 at 7:30 pm through November 1.

The presentation will be free to view, but people are encourage to click their "donate now" button on their website, send a check to 27 South Belmont Street, York, PA 17403, or call the theatre at 717-854-5715 and make a donation to help the theatre as they with this storm until they can open agin in 2021.

The entertainment will be performed on the Belmont stage by actress Charlotte Flynn Michalski and the Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director Rene Staub. They will be reading stories based on local folklore with a prologue and introductions to the stories written by Staub. The presentation will include stories from The Belmont Theatre itself, York, Wrightsville, Stewartstown, Abbottstown, Hanover, Gettysburg and surrounding areas.

