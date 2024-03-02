Tangent Theatre to Present THE LONESOME WEST Irish Play Reading

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has presented a series of pop-up play readings over the past few years, with their next show to be held Saturday, March 16, 2024: The Lonesome West by Oscar-winning writer Martin McDonagh, at the Tin Barn in Clermont at 6pm; doors open at 5pm; wine, beer and light snacks will be available for purchase. The reading is free, with donations welcomed and encouraged. Set in the west of Ireland, The Lonesome West centers on the volatile relationship of two feuding brothers, and their interactions with a young lady who comes into the fold, along with the local priest.

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble: accomplished actor Jeffrey Doornbos, local favorite Sam Eisenbaum, Tivoli's Abbie McCue and Tangent's Artistic Director actor/ writer/director Michael Rhodes. Actor and voice-over artist Steven Young will read stage directions; directed by Michael Rhodes, produced by Andrea Rhodes (J. Doornbos and M. Rhodes are members of Actors' Equity Association). Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs or restaurants, or similar intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains and Tivoli's Village Hall. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand and little or no “miming or physicality,” and stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Their recent readings have all enjoyed sold out attendance. “We often call our readings story time for adults with whiskey” states Rhodes. “We'll likely make you laugh, make you cry and we might shout a little” he adds with a smile. Tangent's plays are primarily contemporary dramas that engage on a gut level.

“The Tin Barn is perfect for this play, with its cozy and rustic feel. This dark comedy is a wild ride and just in time for St. Patrick's Day. Having our audience become immersed in this stylish new space just adds to the experience” adds Tangent's producer and co-founder Andrea Rhodes.

The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh, play reading Sat. March 16, 2024 @ 6pm at The Tin Barn, 1783 Route 9, Clermont NY 12526 (doors 5pm); Free, donations welcome. RSVP required as seating is limited: via info@tangent-arts.org | tangent-arts.org

Tangent Theatre Company was founded in New York City in 2000 by Hudson Valley natives/married couple Andrea & Michael Rhodes, and the late Keith Teller, and re-located to Tivoli in 2009. Tangent is known for intimate character driven productions, their new plays festival and their popular pub readings.