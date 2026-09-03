TRAPPED to Return for One-Night Adirondack Theatre Festival Benefit

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After selling out every performance during its acclaimed 2026 run, the Adirondack Theatre Festival is bringing back one of the summer's biggest successes for one special night.

On Thursday, January 7, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., audiences will once again have the chance to experience TRAPPED, the critically acclaimed musical written and performed by Trevor Strader, as the centerpiece of the Adirondack Theatre Festival's annual Benefit at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Directed once again by Artistic Director Martha Banta, with Drew Wutke returning to the piano as music director and accompanist, TRAPPED captivated audiences last summer with its irresistible blend of comedy, storytelling, and music. The production became one of the hottest tickets of the season, selling out its entire run and leaving many patrons asking the same question: "Will you bring it back?"

Now, the answer is yes.

"We heard from so many people who either couldn't get tickets before it sold out or wanted to experience it all over again," said Banta. "Bringing TRAPPED back for our annual Benefit felt like the perfect way to celebrate this extraordinary piece while raising support for another summer of bold, professional theatre in Glens Falls."

Trapped is a completely true and wildly absurd misadventure. When Trevor tries to retrieve his umbrella and accidentally gets locked inside the luggage compartment under a Megabus as it takes off, he turns a travel nightmare into a hilarious and heartfelt celebration of storytelling, music and survival.

The January 7 performance is part of ATF's annual Benefit, the organization's largest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds help support another summer season of producing bold, professional theatre and developing new work in Glens Falls.

Benefit tickets include far more than the performance. Guests will also enjoy:

A special return performance of TRAPPED

A live auction featuring Broadway tickets, exclusive theatre experiences, and one-of-a-kind items

The popular Prize Wall

Drinks and delicious bites provided by generous local restaurant partners

A post-show Meet the Cast reception

The evening celebrates the artists, audiences, and supporters who make the Adirondack Theatre Festival possible while raising essential funds for the organization's 2027 season.

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