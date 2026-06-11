Lillias White and More to Star in MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON. at Adirondack Theatre Festival

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Adirondack Theatre Festival has announced full casting for its upcoming production of MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON. by Douglas Lyons, a humorous and heartwarming world premiere about two families navigating caregiving, loss, identity, and the limits of control.

Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, the production will feature Lillias White as Edna, Grace Porter as Peace, Wynn Harmon as Bill, and Joshua Davis as Eli.

MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON. will run July 8–19, 2026, at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, New York, as part of ATF's 32nd season.

Lillias White is a Tony Award-winning actor known for her wide-ranging career in theatre and television. Her Broadway credits include Hadestown, Once on This Island, and Dreamgirls (original Broadway cast). She also earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on Sesame Street. White has been praised for her powerhouse voice and the emotional depth she brings to her characters.

Grace Porter, replacing Joaquina Kalukango due to scheduling conflicts, makes her Adirondack Theatre Festival debut after numerous appearances on television and in theaters across the country. Rounding out the cast are Wynn Harmon and Joshua Davis, known for their extensive work in regional theatre.

MOTHER. DAUGHTER. FATHER. SON. is an intimate, compassionate portrait of chosen and inherited family and the messy, beautiful work of holding while learning when to let go.

Tiffany Nichole Greene, an Obie Award-winning Broadway and regional theatre director, is at the helm. Greene's most recent credits include Broadway's PROOF and the HAMILTON tour.

Multihyphenate playwright, actor, and composer Douglas Lyons pens the script. His work was previously produced at Adirondack Theatre Festival with the musical BEAU, which had a recent run Off-Broadway. For theatre, he has written TABLE 17, Broadway's CHICKEN AND BISCUITS, and the forthcoming HAPPY FEET musical adaptation. Lyons also wrote and composed for the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ show FRAGGLE ROCK.

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