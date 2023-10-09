TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company This Month

The 2023-2024 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with tick, tick...BOOM! by Jonathan Larson, the famed writer of RENT. Performances in the Percy Browning Performance Space run from Wednesday, October 18 through Sunday, October 29. The Kitchen Theatre Company is partnering with NYC-based Forager Theater Company to bring this exciting story of ambition, loss, and love to the KTC stage. The production is generously sponsored by Elissa Cogan and Barry Chester.

About the play: Compromise or persevere? Jonathan is about to turn 30 and needs to make a decision. Must he give up his lifelong passion/obsession to be a successful music theater composer/lyricist and take a regular job to pay the bills? His friends are recalibrating their post-college hopes and dreams. Should Jonathan do the same? In this super-charged autobiographical musical, there are no compromises, and everything is at stake. Through a treasure trove of songs, the life of a young theater artist is brilliantly brought to the stage.

Taking an immersive approach to the staging, director Jennie Hughes has the cast literally dancing in the aisles and engaging with the audience in wonderfully surprising ways. It will be performed in the round, with the theater transformed into the bustling world of New York City's Lower East Side in the 1990s. “I cannot wait for audiences to see this production,” says Rachel Lampert, Kitchen Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. “And what a cast! The walls will resonate with their voices and Larson's tuneful songs.”

The cast is Alex Parrish* as Jonathan, Iris Rodrigo as Susan, and William Bailey* as Michael. Rodrigo and Bailey also play multiple characters that inhabit Jonathan's life and neighborhood. *member, Actors' Equity Association

In addition to Jennie Hughes, the director, the creative team includes Alex Parrish, music director, KTC veteran lighting designer Tyler M. Perry, and two designers who are new to the Kitchen: Tina Mamkegh, set designer, and Alexa Healy, costume designer. Jen Schilansky returns as the production stage manager.

For information about enhancement events, visit the website Click Here

Kitchen Theatre Company has new performance times. All evening shows start at 7:00 PM, and all matinee performances start at 2:00 PM.

Tickets for the entire season and Full and Flex Pass Subscriptions are available for purchase. To secure your seat for this and other upcoming events, visit Click Here or contact the box office at (607) 272-0570.

Join Kitchen Theatre Company for this exuberant musical that celebrates youthful ambition and explores how we make our lives meaningful. A KTC production that promises to spark the “important conversations that happen in the Kitchen.”