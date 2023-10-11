THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre 

Prizes are available for each round with one grand prize for the evening. Teams may be up to 4 people.
POPULAR
Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold their monthly Third Thursday Trivia on October 19 at 7:00PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.
Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, this “mini fundraiser” for the theatre is comprised of six rounds of five questions each, in a variety of topics including pop culture, literature, entertainment, history, world travel, science and much more.
Prizes are available for each round with one grand prize for the evening. Teams may be up to 4 people.
Tickets are $5.00 per person and are sold at the door. For more information, visit Click Here or call 800-417- 6160.
Videos
|Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
|Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
|Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
|Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and friends
The Park Theater (10/14-10/14)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
|Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
|Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
|Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
|Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You