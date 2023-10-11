THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre 

Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold their monthly Third Thursday Trivia on October 19 at 7:00PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, this “mini fundraiser” for the theatre is comprised of six rounds of five questions each, in a variety of topics including pop culture, literature, entertainment, history, world travel, science and much more.

Prizes are available for each round with one grand prize for the evening. Teams may be up to 4 people.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and are sold at the door. For more information, visit Click Here or call 800-417- 6160.