THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre 

Prizes are available for each round with one grand prize for the evening. Teams may be up to 4 people.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today Photo 1 COMPANY North American Tour Launches Today
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October Photo 4 YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October

THIRD THURSDAY TRIVIA Announced At Cortland Repertory Theatre 

Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold their monthly Third Thursday Trivia on October 19 at 7:00PM at CRT  Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland.

Hosted by Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, this  “mini fundraiser” for the theatre is comprised of six rounds of five questions each, in a variety of topics including pop culture, literature, entertainment, history, world travel, science and much more.

Prizes are available for each round with one grand prize for the evening. Teams may be up to 4 people.

Tickets are $5.00 per person and are sold at the door. For more information, visit Click Here or call 800-417- 6160. 




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Fort Salem Theater Presents A Spooktacular Halloween Double Feature THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Photo
Fort Salem Theater Presents A Spooktacular Halloween Double Feature THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And WHISPERING BONES

Fort Salem Theater presents a Spooktacular Halloween Double Feature: The Rocky Horror Show and Whispering Bones | Ghost Stories.

2
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Internationally Acclaimed BACKTRACK VOCALS A Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Internationally Acclaimed BACKTRACK VOCALS A Cappella

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the Cortland County debut of the internationally acclaimed a cappella group “Backtrack Vocals” for a one-night only concert.

3
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company This Month Photo
TICK, TICK...BOOM! Comes to Kitchen Theatre Company This Month

The 2023-2024 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with tick, tick...BOOM! by Jonathan Larson, the famed writer of RENT. Learn more about the musical here!

4
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 23/24 Season with Guest Pianist Philip Photo
Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra to Kick Off 23/24 Season with Guest Pianist Philip Edward Fisher

The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra is launching its 23/24 season with guest pianist Philip Edward Fisher. Find out the dates and locations of the concerts featuring Barber's 'Piano Concerto, Op. 38,' Corigliano's 'Elegy (1965),' music from John Williams' 'Lincoln,' and the Suite from Copland's 'Billy the Kid.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and friends
The Park Theater (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You