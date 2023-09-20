THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Fort Salem Theater in October

Get ready to do the TIME WARP again! Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast and creative team of the highly anticipated production of The Rocky Horror Show, running from October 20 to October 31, 2023 - live on the Salem stage. Although costumes are not required, patrons are welcome to dress up and join us on the fun, just in time for Halloween!

Just like in the cult-classic film, when sweethearts Brad and Jane are caught in a storm with a flat tire, they stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his fantastical phantoms. As innocence unravels, they encounter a cast of wild characters and surprising secrets. With elaborate dances and electrifying rock songs including “The Time Warp,” “Damnit Janet,” "Hot Patootie," and "Touch-a Touch Me," Frank-N-Furter unveils his masterpiece creation: the muscular man known as "Rocky."

Directed by guest artist Cody Riker, this production promises to deliver an electrifying experience with Music Director Iris Rogers, Producer and Co-Choreographer Kyle West, Co-Choreographer and Costume Designer Kelly Sienkiewicz, Scenic Designer and Master Carpenter Charles J.I. Krawczyk, and Tech Director Sam Victoria - joining the team all the way from Australia.

The show features a stellar cast, including Nik Gatz as Frank 'N' Furter, Ryan Fuchs as Rocky, Jackson Aubuchon as Eddie/Dr. Scott, James Alexander as Riff Raff, Jenna Wilkinson as Janet, Kelly Sienkiewicz as Magenta/Usherette, Megan Morse as Columbia, Debbie Warnock as the Narrator, and Adrienne Guss, Liam Reynolds, and Molly Waters as Phantoms, plus guest actor Ryan Canavan as Brad.

Performances for The Rocky Horror Show are Friday, October 20 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 21 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 21 at Midnight, Friday, October 27 at 7:30PM, Saturday, October 28 at 7:30PM, and Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30PM (a special Halloween show!). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here. Don't miss this chance to experience the iconic Rocky Horror Show live on stage!