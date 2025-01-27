THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Pendragon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Limited tickets are available for Pendragon Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's long-running murder mystery, The Mousetrap! Performances run January 30th through February 9th.

When a group of seven strangers are stranded at a remote country guesthouse during a snowstorm, they discover that a murderer is among them when a local woman is found dead; as a police detective arrives to investigate, each guest becomes a suspect, revealing their troubled pasts, leading to a shocking twist ending.

The cast includes Rachel Kemp (A Christmas Carol, Off-Broadway) as Mollie Ralston, Dylan Duffy (Guys & Does, Pendragon) as Giles Ralston, Max Reinhardsen (Sports Talk Right Now!, Podcast) as Christopher Wren, Amy Coddington-Burnett as Mrs. Boyle, Jordan Hornstein as Major Metcalf, Kleo Mitrokostas (Room 1214, Off-Broadway) as Miss Casewell, Christopher H. Leifheit (Lost Lake, Pendragon) as Mr. Paravicini, and Micheal Brewer (Dracula, Mountainside Theatre) as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

Directed by critically acclaimed artist Sarah Norris (multi-TimeOutNY Critics Picks), the Stage Management team is led by Molly Delaney alongside Stage Manager Peggy Orman - who also made her Stage Management debut in Pendragon's 2011 production of The Mousetrap - and Assistant Stage Manager Olivia Thrasher. The design team includes Scenic Design by Danielle Pecchioli (War Words, Off Broadway), Costume Design by Kent Streed, Lighting Design by Max Stroeher (Fortuity, The Public), Sound Design by Riley Oberting, and with the help of Production Assistant Noah Cranker.

Pendragon is ecstatic to present another star-studded production this winter. Featuring Pendragon veterans and new artists, you will not want to miss Winter Carnival's biggest show. This timeless, spellbinding mystery will keep you asking "whodunit" all night long!

