THE LARAMIE PROJECT Comes to Chenango River Theatre in October

In October of 1998, the town of Laramie, Colorado was torn apart following the brutal attack and murder of Matthew Shepard.

25 years later, Chenango River Theatre will revisit the theatrical experience created by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project with a staged reading of the powerful drama, created from over 200 interviews with the people of the town.

Matthew Shepard was abducted on October 6 and finally passed on October 12th. This reading marks the 25th anniversary of that terrible week. From the Matthew Shepard Foundation Website: “The life and death of Matthew Shepard changed the way we talk about, and deal with, hate in America. Since his death, Matt’s legacy has challenged and inspired millions of individuals to erase hate in all its forms. Although Matt’s life was short, his story continues to have a great impact on young and old alike. His legacy lives on in thousands of people who actively fight to replace hate with understanding, compassion, and acceptance.”

The reading will be directed by Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, and will be performed by Adara Alston, Ryan Canavan, Carolyn Chave, Zach Curtis, Dori May Ganisin, Andréa Gregori, Alondra Hughes, Vito Longo and Chris Nickerson. Isabel Mendoza is the stage manager.

Tickets are just $14 and are now on sale at Click Here. Or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders call 607-656-8499, leave a message and the Box Office will get back to you.

Chenango River Theatre’s intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY.