THE KING'S WIFE A New Musical Begins Next Week At Adirondack Theatre Festival

Adirondack Theatre Festival has announced casting for its concert presentation of the new musical, The King's Wife, as part of its 30th Anniversary Season. The presentation of the new musical runs July 19 - 21.

With music and lyrics by two-time Grammy-nominated songwriter Jamie Floyd (Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert and more), a book by award-winning playwright Mêlisa Annis, direction by Tamilla Woodard (Hadestown) and music direction by Jared Stein (Spring Awakening, Hair, American Idiot), The King's Wife is a moving new musical about three of the most dynamic women ever to occupy the Tudor court. Told through the eyes of the lady-in-waiting, Maria de Salinas, The King's Wife shows us a re- imagined relationship between Katherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn - one of like- minded friendship, alliance, and harmony rather than the bitter rivalry the history books portray. In a moving twist on what we think we know, Katherine, Anne and Maria plot and execute ideas for the people and future of the kingdom before they are stripped of choice, options, and each other, in a devastating game of politics and power.

The cast (in order of appearance) Namisa Mdlalose Bizana (Maria de Salinas), Parris Lewis (Katherine of Aragon), Austin Ku (The Cardinal), Jimmy Ray Bennett (The Judge), Matthew Griffin (Henry VIII), Richard Putorti, Jr. (Lord Thomas), Morgan Reilly (Lady Hastings), Keri René Fuller (Anne Boleyn), Briar Magee (Mary Tudor), Beda Spindola (Swing)

The presentation runs July 19 - 21. Single tickets for The King's Wife at the Charles R. Wood Theater range from $25 to $49. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.atfestival.org, or by calling the Wood Theater Box Office at 518-480-4878, or in- person at the Box Office at 207 Glen Street. The Box Office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5pm.

Arrangements by Jamie Floyd and Rachel Loy. The concert is produced by special arrangement with Tony-nominated producer Jennifer Kranz.

About Adirondack Theatre Festival

Adirondack Theatre Festival is the only professional theatre festival in the Albany region dedicated to new musicals and plays.

Martha Banta and David Turner, along with a 12-member founding committee, created the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 1993 and presented its first 18-day season of new and contemporary theatre at the French Mountain Playhouse within the Lake George RV Park in 1995. Today, ATF produces a nine-week season at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls each summer. The organization operates under a Small Professional Theatre Agreement with Actors' Equity Association. The actors seen on the ATF stage, as well as the designers and directors, have worked regularly on and off-Broadway, on television and in movies.

