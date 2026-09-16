THE EXONERATED Staged Reading to be Presented at ArtsRock
The performance will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Angel in Nyack.
ArtsRock will present a special staged reading of The Exonerated, the acclaimed play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, on Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Angel in Nyack.
Based on interviews, letters, transcripts, case files and public records, The Exonerated brings to the stage the true stories of six people who were sentenced to death and later freed. Moving between first-person testimony and scenes drawn from courtrooms and prisons, the play offers an intimate look at the human cost of wrongful conviction and the struggle to reclaim a life after years behind bars.
Directed by ArtsRock Founding Executive Artistic Director Elliott Forrest, the staged reading features an exceptional ensemble of acclaimed actors, including Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof), Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused, Saving Private Ryan), Frankie Faison (The Wire), Isabel Arraiza, Stephen Tyrone Williams (The Knick, Elementary), James Udom (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Greenway, Candace Lynn Matthews, Meg Sewell, and Danny Charest.
First presented Off-Broadway, The Exonerated became an acclaimed theatrical work and has been performed by numerous prominent actors over the years. The play is constructed from firsthand interviews and documentary material, giving the performers the challenge—and responsibility—of bringing real lives and experiences directly to an audience.
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