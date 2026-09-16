THE EXONERATED Staged Reading to be Presented at ArtsRock

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ArtsRock will present a special staged reading of The Exonerated, the acclaimed play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, on Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Angel in Nyack.

Based on interviews, letters, transcripts, case files and public records, The Exonerated brings to the stage the true stories of six people who were sentenced to death and later freed. Moving between first-person testimony and scenes drawn from courtrooms and prisons, the play offers an intimate look at the human cost of wrongful conviction and the struggle to reclaim a life after years behind bars.

Directed by ArtsRock Founding Executive Artistic Director Elliott Forrest, the staged reading features an exceptional ensemble of acclaimed actors, including Tony Award winner Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof), Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused, Saving Private Ryan), Frankie Faison (The Wire), Isabel Arraiza, Stephen Tyrone Williams (The Knick, Elementary), James Udom (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Greenway, Candace Lynn Matthews, Meg Sewell, and Danny Charest.

First presented Off-Broadway, The Exonerated became an acclaimed theatrical work and has been performed by numerous prominent actors over the years. The play is constructed from firsthand interviews and documentary material, giving the performers the challenge—and responsibility—of bringing real lives and experiences directly to an audience.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 07 Hrs 04 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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