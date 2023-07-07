THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents their annual summer children's show, performed by the 2023 Performing Intern Company. This year's selection “The Emperor's New Clothes”, adapted by E. Gray Simons III from the story by Hans Christian Anderson, will be performed in the first floor reception hall at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, NY. Performances will be held on Thursday, July 13 at noon, Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM and noon, and Saturday, July 15 at 10:00AM. Tickets are $5.00 for ages 13 and up, and free for those 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT.

In this “Tale from the Fractured Side”, The Royal Fashion Show is just one week away and everyone in the Empire is all a-buzz. Reporters from “The News of the Realm” are broadcasting live, and the kingdom is anxious to see the Emperor's “sneak peek” of fashion. However, the TV obsessed Emperor is drawn in by a commercial by the mysterious “Weaver” who promises to create an unforgettable garment. Vanity takes over, and the Emperor quickly makes a deal with the Weaver without thinking…What could possibly go wrong?

“The Emperor's New Clothes” is designed and directed by Syracuse director and actor Tanner Efinger, who was seen on the CRT stage in “Rough Crossing” and “Footloose”. The cast is comprised of CRT's performing intern company who were recently seen in CRT's production of “Xanadu”, and will also appear later in the summer in “The Wizard of Oz”. The company is comprised of recent Rider University graduate Aubrey Alvino as the Emperor, rising Rider University junior Mia Caslowitz as the Empress, Syracuse University Musical Theatre student Jessica Cerreta as the Minister of Defense, recent graduate of the University of Utah Michael Hartman as the Host/Reporter, and two rising juniors at Rider University - Breanna Lemerise as the Minister of Health and Trevor Shingler as The Weaver.

Tickets are also available for CRT's summer productions of Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and the mainstage production of The Wizard of Oz. Visit Click Here for more information