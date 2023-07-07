THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre

Performances will be held on Thursday, July 13 at noon, Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM and noon, and Saturday, July 15 at 10:00AM.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre Photo 1 Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Pendragon Theatre
Hit Comedy SHEAR MADNESS Returns Home To Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 6 - August 26 Photo 2 Hit Comedy SHEAR MADNESS Returns Home To Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 6 - August 26
Interview: Eric McConnell and Maximillian Jansen Talk A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURD Photo 3 Interview: McConnell and Jansen Talk A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE at Universal Preservation Hall
Opera Returns to ArtPark After 30 Years with North American Premiere of CARMINA BURANA Photo 4 Opera Returns to ArtPark After 30 Years with North American Premiere of CARMINA BURANA

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents their annual summer children's show, performed by the 2023 Performing Intern Company.  This year's selection “The Emperor's New Clothes”, adapted by E. Gray Simons III from the story by Hans Christian Anderson, will be performed in the first floor reception hall at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, NY. Performances will be held on Thursday, July 13 at noon, Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM and noon, and Saturday, July 15 at 10:00AM. Tickets are $5.00 for ages 13 and up, and free for those 12 and under.  Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. 

In this “Tale from the Fractured Side”, The Royal Fashion Show is just one week away and everyone in the Empire is all a-buzz. Reporters from “The News of the Realm” are broadcasting live, and the kingdom is anxious to see the Emperor's “sneak peek” of fashion.  However, the TV obsessed Emperor is drawn in by a commercial by the mysterious “Weaver” who promises to create an unforgettable garment.  Vanity takes over, and the Emperor quickly makes a deal with the Weaver without thinking…What could possibly go wrong?    

“The Emperor's New Clothes” is designed and directed by Syracuse director and actor Tanner Efinger, who was seen on the CRT stage in “Rough Crossing” and “Footloose”.  The cast is comprised of CRT's performing intern company who were recently seen in CRT's production of “Xanadu”, and will also appear later in the summer in “The Wizard of Oz”.  The company is comprised of recent Rider University graduate Aubrey Alvino as the Emperor, rising Rider University junior Mia Caslowitz as the Empress, Syracuse University Musical Theatre student Jessica Cerreta as the Minister of Defense, recent graduate of the University of Utah Michael Hartman as the Host/Reporter, and two rising juniors at Rider University - Breanna Lemerise as the Minister of Health and Trevor Shingler as The Weaver.

Tickets are also available for CRT's summer productions of Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and the mainstage production of The Wizard of Oz. Visit Click Here for more information




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
THE EMPERORS NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre Photo
THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents their annual summer children's show, performed by the 2023 Performing Intern Company. 

2
Tig Notaro is the 2023 Comedy Headliner at Rochester Fringe Festival Photo
Tig Notaro is the 2023 Comedy Headliner at Rochester Fringe Festival

Organizers of the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, September 12–Saturday, September 23) announced that Tig Notaro will be this year’s comedy headliner on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs Street.

3
Five Trustees Added to Syracuse Stage Board Photo
Five Trustees Added to Syracuse Stage Board

Syracuse Stage has announced five new members have joined its Board of trustees: Colleen A. Gaetano, vice president (retired), The Estée Lauder Companies; Rob “Skip” Lentz, executive vice president, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA); Maria Lesinski, associate, Newman + Lickstein; Andrea Waldman, community volunteer; and Maryam Al-Hindi Wasmund, chief financial officer, Filtertech Inc.

4
Bard College Receives $2,000,000 From The Mellon Foundation To Support The Work Of Artist Photo
Bard College Receives $2,000,000 From The Mellon Foundation To Support The Work Of Artist Tania El Khoury

The Fisher Center at Bard (Gideon Lester, Artistic Director and Chief Executive; Aaron Mattocks, Chief Operating Officer) today announces that, in partnership with the OSUN Center for Human Rights and the Arts at Bard (CHRA), it has received a $2,000,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to support the work and livelihood of Tania El Khoury, a commissioned artist and guest co-curator at the Fisher Center, Founding Director of CHRA, and a Distinguished Artist in Residence at Bard's Theater & Performance Program. El Khoury's live art engages the audience in close encounters with narratives drawn from the political realities of borders, displacement, and state violence.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Bridge Street Theatre (7/13-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (7/05-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal
How to buy Tramadol 200mg online with paypal (9/01-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You