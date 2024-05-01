Irvington Theater Will Host Free Virtual Event in Honor of Memorial Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irvington Theater has decided to host a free, virtual event to help commemorate Memorial Day.

Through a series of free, daily video releases on Irvington Theater's YouTube Channel from May 20 to 27, We Salute You: Remembering Fallen Heroes will showcase stories, works of art, and so much more as families from across the United States honor their loved ones who served our country. The event is presented as part of Irvington Theater's In Our Own Words, a series that brings social issues center stage through art and conversation.

"As a Gold Star Daughter, Memorial Day is a special and solemn occasion for me,” said Kim Vogelsang Gilligan, Irvington Theater Commission Chairperson and lead producer of We Salute You. “The Irvington Memorial Day parade is such an honored tradition in our village, and we at the Irvington Theater wanted join in that tradition by sharing the stories of those who served, and in some cases gave their lives, in service to their country."

The program features videos from over a dozen individuals offering unique perspectives and insights into the lives and legacies of fallen heroes – the brave women and men who served the United States. A “Hometown Heroes” segment will highlight local Irvington residents who share stories of their family members, offer a historical perspective on Irvington during both World Wars, and reflect on their memories of the Irvington Memorial Day Parade throughout the years.

Other participants include Gold Star Daughters and members of the Irvington Senior Center, along with advocates of organizations that work to honor our veterans such as Sons and Daughters In Touch (sdit.org), Wear Blue: Run to Remember (wearblueruntoremember.org), Honor Flight Network (honorflight.org), and The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (vvmf.org).

We Salute You: Remembering Fallen Heroes will be available to stream on demand starting May 20, with daily premieres leading up to Memorial Day on Monday, May 27. RSVP for the free, virtual event at www.irvingtontheater.com/wesaluteyou, or subscribe to Irvington Theater's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/irvingtontheater so you don't miss a single release.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 122-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's historic Town Hall, remains temporarily closed for renovations. Until then, IT will continue to offer an exciting combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.