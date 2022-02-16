Syracuse Stage to Present World Premiere Of Cumbia Hip Hop Musical SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER

Syracuse Stage offers a rare opportunity to see a world premiere musical when Brian Quijada's uplifting and lively "Somewhere Over the Border" takes the stage Feb. 23 - March 13. Tickets and information at www.syracusestage.org and at the Box Office (315-443-3275). The world premiere is co-produced with Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York, and Teatro Vista, Theatre with a View in Chicago.

"Somewhere Over the Border" is based on the true story of Quijada's mother Reina and the journey she took from El Salvador to the United States as a teenager alone in the 1970s. The playwright explained that at age 16, Reina got pregnant and had a baby she named Fernando. Not long after, Reina left El Salvador hoping to cross the Mexican-U.S. border in the hope of finding a better life for herself and her baby. She thought she would be gone for a few weeks. It was ten years before she could return to El Salvador and bring Fernando to the U.S.

Although he had known about his mother's journey all his young life, Quijada did not learn many of the details until he was an adult. In a long phone conversation, Reina told him the full story of traveling through Guatemala and all of Mexico, of the people she met along the way, of taking three nights to cross the desert and of crossing the border hidden in the back of a pick-up truck. As he listened, he realized the tale she told him reminded him of a famous story, "The Wizard of Oz."

Quijada describes "Somewhere Over the Border" as a mash-up of the story of his mother's journey and "The Wizard of Oz." The structure borrows from the famous musical and the characters Reina meets on her journey are inspired in part by the real people she met and the Scarecrow, The Tin Man and The Cowardly Lion. The wizard they seek who will grant their wish to cross the border is El Gran Coyote de Tijuana. The music embraces a variety of styles from Cumbia to Hip Hop to musical theater. Quijada said he sees "Somewhere Over the Border" as very much in the tradition of American musical theater.

"A lot of the music in the show is representative of the music of the region," Quijada said. "We tried to infuse even the instrumentation with the music of the specific region that she's in and keep it all under the umbrella of musical theater. 'Somewhere Over the Border' is a nod to 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' so it has the style of the American musical. It's a very traditional, accessible form."

The mix of musical styles not only helps locate Reina throughout her journey, it keeps the experience fresh for the audience, Quijada explained. "As she makes her way up, the music changes, so it's really cool, not only to look at it dramaturgically in terms of what influence the music has, but it's also a lot of fun because you're always hearing something new all along the way," he said.

A cast of six and an on stage band of four musicians bring "Somewhere Over the Border" to life. All are new to Syracuse Stage and have depth and breadth of experience from Broadway to regional theater to performing with such musical greats as Aretha Franklin and Tito Puente.

Also new to Syracuse Stage are director Rebecca Martínez, music director Julián Mesri and members of the creative team: scenic designer Tanya Orellana, costume designer Asa Benally, lighting designer Jennifer Fok, dramaturg Kristin Leahey and associate director Sofia Ubilla. Syracuse Stage veteran Jacqueline R Herter is the sound designer.

"I am excited to welcome so many inventive and inspiring artists to Syracuse Stage," said Bob Hupp, Syracuse Stage artistic director. "It's an honor for us to be a part of the creation of 'Somewhere Over the Border' and to share our first world premiere musical with Central New York. There are universal truths revealed in this very personal story. This journey is what makes live theatre such a special and singular experience."

In a note she wrote for the show program, Martínez pointed out the qualities that strike her about Reina and so many others who have left their homes and risked dangerous journeys to find better lives for themselves and their children: determination, resilience, courage, love, hope and joy.

Quijada shares her perspective and noted that "Somewhere Over the Border" recounts the three most difficult times in his mother's life: leaving Fernando, spending three nights crossing the desert and reuniting with Fernando after ten years.

"There's a lot of sadness associated with these stories, a lot of death," he said. "But there's also joy. It's important to remember that each of these stories begins with hope."

