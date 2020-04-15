Syracuse Stage Moves ONCE To September And YOGA PLAY To The 2020/2021 Season

Syracuse Stage announced today that the Tony Award winning musical "Once" and the Cold Read Festival of New Plays, originally scheduled for this spring, will move to dates in September. "Once" will perform Sept. 16 - Oct. 4 and Cold Read Sept. 22 - 27. Both remain part of the currently suspended 2019/2020 season. Single tickets for "Once" will be on sale again July 25.

In addition, the new comedy "Yoga Play," slated to close the 2019/2020 season, will move to the 2020/2021 season and replace "Eureka Day" in the season line-up, March 3 - 21, 2021. Artistic director Robert Hupp said he hopes to produce "Eureka Day" in a future season.

"Above all, our focus is on the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff," said Hupp. "Consequently, we believe our amended season plan offers the best path forward for Stage and our audiences. While we were disappointed that live performances of 'Amadeus' were curtailed, we were thrilled by the response to the video of the production created by our friends at WCNY. Moving 'Once' into the fall and 'Yoga Play' into the new season assures our patrons of excellent theatrical experiences as we conclude our 47th season and move seamlessly into our 48th."

Hupp added that in the days ahead Syracuse Stage would be contacting patrons concerning their tickets for the rescheduled shows.

In the meantime, Syracuse Stage continues to plan for the future with preparations under way for a special virtual gathering on June 12 to replace the annual live gala that had been scheduled for April 24. The online event will pay tribute to Stage's outgoing Board of Trustee's president Bea González and include a silent auction.

Plans are also proceeding for a full six show season in 2020/2021, starting with "Mary Shelly's Frankenstein" in October. The rest of the season includes "Matilda the Musical" for the holidays, the calypso inflected musical "Once on this Island," "Yoga Play," the American classic "Our Town" (directed by Hupp) and a world premiere by associate artistic director Kyle Bass "salt/city/blues."

The theatre also plans two residencies focusing on the development of new work. In the fall, actor and writer Stephan Wolfert (Mrs. Bennet in "Pride and Prejudice") returns to Syracuse Stage to perform and work on his adaptation of Shakespeare's "Richard III," entitled "The Head of Richard." Theatre artist and activist Mark Valdez arrives in the spring with his four-city project about the housing crisis in the United States, "Exiled in America," based on the 2016 book "Exiled in America: Life on the Margins in a Residential Motel" by Christopher P. Dunn.

"Our art form brings people together to share uplifting and inspiring experiences," added Hupp. "We can't do that right now. But we're working every day to ensure that we're ready to go when the time is right. We look forward to welcoming our friends back to Syracuse Stage."





