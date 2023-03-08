Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Play Lab at The Ancram Opera House Seeks Proposals From Regional Theatre Artists

To apply, artists must submit a proposal and application form by April 14, 2023.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Applications are now open for the Ancram Opera House's third annual Summer Play Lab residency.

The Summer Play Lab residency serves as an incubator of new and innovative performance. This year, we are seeking proposals from Hudson Valley, Capital District, Berkshires and northwest Connecticut-based theater artists of all practices (playwrights, designers, performers, composers, directors, dramaturgs, interdisciplinary artists, etc.) to develop and present a new work as part of AOH's 2023 Summer Play Lab. The two-month residency will culminate with work-in-progress showings that will be offered to the public. It is anticipated that one artist or artistic team will be selected for this year's opportunity.

To apply, artists must submit a proposal and application form to info@ancramoperahouse.org by April 14, 2023. All proposals will be reviewed by a selection committee convened by AOH. Selection will be made on or around May 1 with the residency to begin the week of May 15.

Central to AOH's mission is the act of telling stories-whether through spoken word, song or other means-as a way for our community to connect and learn. With the Summer Play Lab program, AOH continues to support visionary artists in their creative journeys and invites the community to take part in the process.



Alleyways BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday Photo
Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday
Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki.
Staller Centers Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery an Photo
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum
Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor.
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre
HAMILTON is still sweeping the nation, Adam Ali-Perez gives an inside scoop to life as a Universal Swing for the production!
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season Photo
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.

More Hot Stories For You


Cortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund RaiserCortland Rep Downtown Hosts Trivia Night Fund Raiser
March 7, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, is hosting “Third Thursday Trivia” on Thursdays, March 16 and April 20 at 7:00PM.
Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This ThursdayAlleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES Starts This Thursday
March 7, 2023

Alleyway Theatre's 32nd annual short play festival starts performances this week. BUFFALO QUICKIES features six brand new plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Huges Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth. The festival is directed by Kate Powers with Richard Satterwhite, and designed by Emma Schimminger and James Cichocki.
Proctors and Therep Announce 23-24 Subscription SeasonProctors and Therep Announce 23-24 Subscription Season
March 7, 2023

Proctors Collaborative took its patrons to the Big Top Monday night as Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany announced their 2023-2024 seasons during a circus-themed bash.
Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island MuseumStaller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces an Afternoon at The Zuccaire Gallery and The Long Island Museum
March 7, 2023

Visit The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University to view the Revisiting 5+1 exhibition, Black Artists & Abstraction at Stony Brook in the '60s and '70s, before heading down the road to the Long Island Museum's Art Museum to see Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor.
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary SeasonThe Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
March 6, 2023

The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.
share