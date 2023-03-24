Stony Brook University Presents Campus-Wide Art Crawl

Stony Brook University will present this spring's campus-wide Art Crawl, taking place on Wednesday, April 26 from 1-3pm. The Art Crawl offers free tours of various art galleries on campus.

Featured at the Staller Center for the Arts' Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery is an exhibition of artwork by Stony Brook University students.

The undergraduate SENIOR SHOW and URECA Student Art Exhibition will be on view together beginning April 22.

The annual SENIOR SHOW 2023 presents work by Stony Brook University senior art majors and minors, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, prints, photographs, digital and video pieces, mixed-media installations and works on paper. The SENIOR SHOW 2023 is on view from April 22 through May 18.

Also opening April 22 is the URECA Student Art Exhibition, featuring nearly 30 student artists in a group show composed of distinct expressive voices using a variety of media. Sponsored by the Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities (URECA) and featured as a part of the Shirley Strum Kenny Student Arts Festival, this exhibition has juried awards and distinctions presented at the reception by the Office of the Dean of Students and the Director of Gallery North. A reception for the SENIOR SHOW and URECA Art Exhibition is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 from 4-5:30 PM.