Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stony Brook University Presents Campus-Wide Art Crawl

The event is on April 26 from 1-3pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Stony Brook University Presents Campus-Wide Art Crawl

Stony Brook University will present this spring's campus-wide Art Crawl, taking place on Wednesday, April 26 from 1-3pm. The Art Crawl offers free tours of various art galleries on campus.

Featured at the Staller Center for the Arts' Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery is an exhibition of artwork by Stony Brook University students.

The undergraduate SENIOR SHOW and URECA Student Art Exhibition will be on view together beginning April 22.

The annual SENIOR SHOW 2023 presents work by Stony Brook University senior art majors and minors, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, prints, photographs, digital and video pieces, mixed-media installations and works on paper. The SENIOR SHOW 2023 is on view from April 22 through May 18.

Also opening April 22 is the URECA Student Art Exhibition, featuring nearly 30 student artists in a group show composed of distinct expressive voices using a variety of media. Sponsored by the Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities (URECA) and featured as a part of the Shirley Strum Kenny Student Arts Festival, this exhibition has juried awards and distinctions presented at the reception by the Office of the Dean of Students and the Director of Gallery North. A reception for the SENIOR SHOW and URECA Art Exhibition is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 from 4-5:30 PM.




South Glens Falls High School Presents TUCK EVERLASTING Photo
South Glens Falls High School Presents TUCK EVERLASTING
The South Glens Falls High School's annual musical production for the 2022-23 school year, Tuck Everlasting, will be held on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.
The Syracuse University Department of Drama Presents DANCE NATION Photo
The Syracuse University Department of Drama Presents DANCE NATION
The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the 2017 Susan Blackburn Prize-winning play “Dance Nation” (March 24 – April 2) by Clare Barron.
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April Photo
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series concludes on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm with a performance of Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 performed by violinist April Johnson, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Tomoko Uchino as well as a selection of jazz standards, improvisations and originals performed by jazz pianist Jamie Reynolds and saxophonist Ed Palermo.
Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST Photo
Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST
Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.

More Hot Stories For You


South Glens Falls High School Presents TUCK EVERLASTINGSouth Glens Falls High School Presents TUCK EVERLASTING
March 23, 2023

The South Glens Falls High School's annual musical production for the 2022-23 school year, Tuck Everlasting, will be held on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.
The Syracuse University Department of Drama Presents DANCE NATIONThe Syracuse University Department of Drama Presents DANCE NATION
March 23, 2023

The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the 2017 Susan Blackburn Prize-winning play “Dance Nation” (March 24 – April 2) by Clare Barron.
The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in AprilThe 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series Concludes in April
March 23, 2023

The 2022-2023 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series concludes on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 7:30 pm with a performance of Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17 performed by violinist April Johnson, cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Tomoko Uchino as well as a selection of jazz standards, improvisations and originals performed by jazz pianist Jamie Reynolds and saxophonist Ed Palermo.
Barrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FESTBarrio Independent Productions Presents Its 2023 FRENZY FEST
March 22, 2023

Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.
TheREP Announces New Appointments To BoardTheREP Announces New Appointments To Board
March 22, 2023

The new president of theREP board is Margaret Becker who was appointed when Harold Iselin completed his term after filling the role for many years. Becker previously held the role of vice president; she has long been a subscriber and donor of theREP as well as enrolling her daughter in theREP's wonderful summer education programs. Becker has been a board member at theREP since 2015 as well as a member and supporter of many other community organizations.
share