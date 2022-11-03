Stars Will Come Out For Ithaca College Broadway Showcase This Month

Alumni stars of the stage will join with current students in the Ithaca College School of Music, Theatre, and Dance on Friday, November 11, for a special show in the Broadway Ballroom of the Marriott Marquis in New York City's Times Square.

Titled "IC on Broadway: South Hill State of Mind," the 8 p.m. show will feature solo and group vocal and instrumental performances, monologues, and a music and dance composition collaboration. Some 50 students from the African Drumming and Dance Ensemble and Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble will be among those taking part.

The Ithaca College alumni performers participating in the show will be:

Q. Smith '00: "Come from Away," "Mary Poppins," "A Night with Janis Joplin"

Eric Jordan Young '93: "Ragtime," "Chicago," "Seussical"

Jim Hynes '78: Trumpet player ("Cats," "Beautiful"); session, soundtrack, and guest musician (Paul Simon, Sting, "NBC Sunday Night Football" and "Masterpiece Theatre" themes)

Grant Carey '13: Musician, composer, and producer

Colin Fin '21: "Empire Waist," "I Know What You Need"

Justin Albinder '18: "Jersey Boys"

Ezgi Irmakkesen '21: Dancer, physical therapist

Eunice Akinola '17: Stage actor ("The Tempest," "King Lear," "Romeo and Juliet")

"This event will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the artistic breadth and range of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance community," said the school's dean, Anne Hogan. "I'm delighted that our students will experience the thrill of performing in the company of some of our most acclaimed alumni."

The show is being held as part of "IC in the City-Reunion & Cortaca '22," a weekend-long series of events wrapped around the Cortaca Jug rivalry football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, which will be played at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12. The two teams met in 2019 at MetLife Stadium, setting the Division III single-game attendance record.

The weekend will also include the annual Alumni Awards Celebration, class reunions, and a meet-and-greet with Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish.

More information on and tickets for "IC on Broadway: South Hill State of Mind" can be found at alumni.ithaca.edu/Cortaca22.