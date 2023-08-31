Sound Liberation to Present BETTER NOW Album Release Concert in September

Join composer Gene Pritsker and Sound Liberation as they perform music from the album as well as old Sound Lib.
On September 30th at 7pm, the extremely eclectic ensemble Sound Liberation celebrates their recently released album 'Better Now' with a concert. The album came out in June on Composers Concordance Records and has generated much fanfare including these positive reviews:
Join composer Gene Pritsker and Sound Liberation as they perform music from the album as well as old Sound Lib. favorites accompanied by guest poets at the always-hip Lower East Side club, The Delancey.
The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.
Sound Liberation
'Better Now'
Saturday, Sept. 30th
7pm
The Delancey
168 Delancey St, NYC
TICKETS
$10 at the door
Sound Liberation
Adriana Valdés, David Banks, Charles Coleman - voices
Franz Hackl - trumpet
Gene Pritsker - guitar/rap
Greg Baker - guitar
Laurence Goldman - bass
David Cossin - drums
Poets
Erik T. Johnson
Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.
