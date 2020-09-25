Something From Abroad Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With TELENOVELA 101

Tune in this Saturday September 26th at 8pm (EST).

The theatre company Something From Abroad, led by hispanic women, is presenting Telenovela 101; the funniest parody of mexican soap operas. This comedy is written and directed by Martha Preve. The actors featured in the show are Fernanda Hidalgo, Federico Mallet, Lorena Del Pino, Paloma de Vega, Regina Romero and Silvana Gonzalez.

Don't miss hilarious telenovela, this time in Spanish with English subtitles. This Saturday September 26th at 8pm (EST).

tickets (donation):

https://www.frigid.nyc/events/telenovela101virtual

