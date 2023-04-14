Single Tickets Now on Sale for The REV Theatre Company 65th Anniversary Season

Single tickets are now on sale for The REV Theatre Company's 65th anniversary season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park. The season runs from May 31 - Oct. 3, 2023.

The 2023 "Broadway In the Finger Lakes" season opens with the story of one of the world's most iconic and powerful women, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary rock opera, "Evita." Returning to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for the first time in 23 years, "Evita" runs from May 31 - June 20, 2023

Following that comes the timeless, funny, and irreverent "Into the Woods." Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's comic masterpiece will surprise and enchant the whole family as it returns to the Playhouse for the first time in over 30 years, July 5 - Aug. 25, 2023.

You'll feel the Earth move under your feet with the third show of the season as The REV becomes one of the first regional theatres in the country to produce the megahit "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Charting the true story of Carole King's meteoric rise to fame and featuring hit songs such as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Natural Woman," and so many more, "Beautiful" will run Aug. 9 - 29, 2023.

Closing out the 2023 season is the famous and iconic "A Chorus Line." Michael Bennett's examination of the lives of the fascinating humans who comprise the chorus is both timeless and refreshingly honest and holds special resonance as the original Broadway cast featured Auburn's own Thommie Walsh. The REV celebrates the legacies of Thommie and "A Chorus" Line Sept. 13 - Oct. 3, 2023.

Tickets are available now by calling The REV's box office at 315-255-1785 or by visiting TheREVTheatre.com. Single tickets range from $62-74. Subscriptions and group rates are available as well.

Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock says, "This year, we picked a season of timeless blockbuster shows with dynamic stories and characters. We are excited to continue our build back from the pandemic. As we get reacquainted with our long-time subscribers and theatre family, we are eager to welcome a whole new audience to help us celebrate 65 years of bringing entertainment and education to the Finger Lakes. We are so proud of our legacy and look forward to a great season."

2023 Season Dates:

Evita: May 31 - June 20

Into the Woods: July 5 - 25

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: August 9 - 29

A Chorus Line: - September 21 - October 11

About The REV Theatre Company:

Headquartered in Auburn, NY, The REV Theatre Company is a dynamic arts organization committed to creating theatrical experiences at the highest levels of artistic integrity. It leverages the power of the arts as a tool for entertainment, education, social awareness and cultural development in its community and in the region. The REV Theatre Company is proud to affirm and accelerate its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility ensuring that our workforce, stages, and boardroom reflect our dedication to social and racial equality. The REV is situated in the picturesque Finger Lakes wine region of Central New York. Four hours from NYC and situated between Syracuse, Rochester and Ithaca, The REV is one of the largest producing musical theatre organizations in New York State, outside of New York City. Find The REV Theatre Company on Facebook, follow @TheREVTheatreCo on Twitter and Instagram and visit Click Here.