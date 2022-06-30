Single Tickets For DRACULA at Proctors On Sale Tomorrow

Capital Repertory Theatre is announcing the first single ticket on sale for the 2022-2023 subscription series with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps? That's just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp. Famed female vampire hunter, Jean Van Helsing, and her motley company chase Count Dracula from the English Countryside to Transylvania to "other frightening places," including the Capital Region. Their antics, complete with loads of local and pop references, brim with enough tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill your cup of giggles.

TheREP Associate Artist, Gordon Greenberg and co-author, Steve Rosen, have brought their brand of zaniness to other literary classics, including Ebenezer's Big Christmas Show, based on Charles Dickens'A Christmas Carol for The Old Globe and Buck's County Playhouse, The Secret of My Success for Chicago's Paramount Theatre and Crime and Punishment: A Comedy, now being developed at The Old Globe. Greenberg, who has directed eleven productions for Capital Rep, also directed the acclaimed Olivier-Award nominated production of Guys and Dolls on London's West End and co-wrote and directed Holiday Inn on Broadway

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is part of our 2022-2023 season. Subscriptions are still available and along with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors includes the world premiere of Secret Hour (Jan. 27- Feb. 19, 2023), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Apr. 14 - May 7, 2023) and Honky Tonk Angels (July 14 - Aug. 20, 2023). Plus, a ticket to a show at Proctors along with a long list of benefits.

Previews for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors take place Sept. 30 - Oct. 2. Opening night is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Regular performances continue through Sunday, Oct. 23. Performance times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday - with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12; and school-day performances at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany. Tickets range from $22-57. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.