Singing Anchors Reunion and David Greenberger to Play Universal Preservation Hall

Universal Preservation Hall will welcome the reunion of some Capital Region musical favorites and an exclusive event featuring UPH and Saratoga Springs in the next few months.

After nearly a decade apart, beloved local personalities Jerry Gretzinger, Benita Zahn, and Jessica Layton are set to enchant audiences again with their much-anticipated show “The Singing Anchors' Reunion Holiday Show.” These three will take the stage in the Great Hall 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

One of the first shows kicking off the new year in Saratoga Springs is David Greenberger & the Huckleberries with their UPH-exclusive event “Universal Preservation.” The performance will be a showcase of the magic that lies in the art of conversation. Patrons will be transported from character to character, guided by Greenberger's storytelling abilities through varying styles that match the vast array of conversations, this exclusive event will be in the Great Hall 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

