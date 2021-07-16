Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces The 2021 – 22 Frey Electric Season At Shea's 710 Theatre

Shea's Performing Arts Center announced today that live theatre will be back at Shea's 710 Theatre this fall! In partnership with Shea's 710 Theatre's producing partners, the upcoming season will include three productions: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (All for One Theatre Productions), Kinky Boots (MusicalFare Theatre), and Once On This Island (Shea's 710 Theatre).

"We are overjoyed to welcome patrons back to Shea's 710 Theatre. We have a fantastic season lined-up and are grateful to our subscribers for their loyalty," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "The critically acclaimed The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was a mere three hours away from opening before the shutdown order was given and we're pleased to reopen Shea's 710 Theatre with this amazing production. We and our partner theatres are looking forward to welcoming audiences back, bringing up the lights, and gathering as a community once again to share experiences in the intimate Shea's 710 Theatre."

Full Lineup:

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Produced by All for One Theatre Productions

October 28 - November 14, 2021

When fifteen-year-old Christopher is accused of a crime, this brilliant-brained detective is determined to discover the true culprit. This collaborative production of the Tony Award-winning play, based on the best-selling novel, examines the truth of family, mystery, love, and sacrifice.

Kinky Boots

Produced by MusicalFare Theatre

March 17 - April 3, 2022

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Score (Cyndi Lauper), Kinky Boots is an exhilarating true story about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes. Based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots, this sensational show "struts its stuff with sparkles, stilettos, and heart!" (Sydney Morning Herald).

Once On This Island

Produced by Shea's 710 Theatre

April 28 - May 15, 2022

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime), comes the inventive Caribbean-based musical about the healing power of storytelling. Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, ready to risk it all for love. Variety says, "Once on this Island is a delightful and colorful blend of nonstop singing and dancing."

Three show subscriptions for the upcoming season at Shea's 710 Theatre are on sale priced from $28 per ticket.

"MusicalFare is thrilled to return to Shea's 710 Theatre with its March 2022 production of Kinky Boots and its Fall 2021 collaboration with All for One Theatre Productions on The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. We are all looking forward to being onstage with an in-person audience again," said Randy Kramer, Founder and Artistic/Executive Director of MusicalFare Theatre.

Learn more about Shea's updated ticketing and health and safety policy on the website.

Any patrons with questions are encouraged to contact Shea's Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org or call the box office at (716) 847-0850, Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.