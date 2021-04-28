Seth Sikes to Return to The Mansion of Saratoga

Seth Sikes will return to The Mansion of Saratoga in Rock City Falls, NY, on Friday, May 21 for one performance only. The show, called Runnin' Wild, will feature Seth singing favorites from the Great American Songbook, including classics by Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli.

Performances at the historic Manson of Saratoga are held in a large, tented deck for a limited audience. Weather permitting, walls will open to the Mansion gardens and pond. Seating will be at assigned tables. All Covid protocols will be observed for this performance.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. Cocktails and light fare will be available before and during the show.

Sikes will perform many show-stopping standards made famous by Garland, Minnelli and Streisand, as well as Broadway and cabaret gems. Tickets for Seth Sikes are $45 and are available at this link:



https://www.showclix.com/event/seth-sikes-runnin-wild

Sikes is one of New York's best-known nightclub performers. Each of his appearances in New York have sold out. His debut show, which paid tribute to Judy Garland, was named Best Tribute Show by Broadway World. Rex Reed said, "Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He's already developing a fan base and there's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go."

When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences, he created a series of hilarious music videos online that have gone viral, seen by hundreds of thousands. His most recent video, "Ring Them Bells," was selected to close the globally watched Liza Minnelli 75th birthday tribute.

Before becoming one of New York's most talked-about performers, Sikes worked in the theater behind the scenes. He was Assistant Director for The Band's Visit and The Nance on Broadway (starring Nathan Lane and directed by Jack O'Brien), and for Off-Broadway productions of Tribes (directed by David Cromer) and Pageant. Additional Assistant Director credits include Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (directed by Lonny Price), and Sweet Bird of Youth (directed by David Cromer and starring Diane Lane).