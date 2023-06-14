Secret Academy Hosts Open House This Week

During the open house, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the rooms, meet with faculty and staff, and learn about the school’s schedule of classes.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Secret Academy, a facility that offers classes in Acting, Musical Theatre, Vocal, Guitar, Ukulele, Piano, Violin, Tap Dance, K-pop, Bass, Audition and Monologue Coaching, Self-Taping and other artistic disciplines will host an open house on June 15th from 3pm to 6pm. The event will give prospective students and their families a chance to learn more about the Secret Academy and its programs. All are welcome.

During the open house, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the rooms, meet with faculty and staff, and learn about the school’s schedule of classes and the various Camps and after-school activities.

“We are excited to host our open house and share our school with the community,” said Richard Mazda Founder/Senior Drama Instructor. “We believe that Secret Academy is the perfect place for gifted, artistic students to thrive, and we want to give families a chance to see for themselves why we are so enthusiastic about our classes.” Michael Verre [Tap/Musical Theatre], Dominika Zawada [Piano/Musical Theatre/Vocal Kaila Wooten [Piano/Ukulele/Vocal/Musical Theatre], Sara Massoudi [Musical Theatre], Zoe Nadal [Violin] & Richard Mazda [Founder/Senior Drama/Guitar/Bass] will be available for parents or students to speak to [please note not all the teachers are available for the whole period, please let us know if you want to speak to someone specifically]

If you have a student who is currently studying with us and would like to discuss their progress, please email STA@secrettheatre.com to let us know.  [Please note that not all instructors are available that day.]

Secret Academy is a private school and rehearsal facility that offers artistic youngsters access to Drama, Music, and Dance. The school’s small class sizes allow students to receive individualized attention from their teachers. Secret Academy regularly produces at least two mainstage productions each year as well as a full program of Summer and other one day camps.



