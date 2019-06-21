Second Annual Ithaca One-Minute Play Festival Announced

The 2ND ANNUAL ITHACA ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL (#1MPF) returns to Ithaca for its second year, in partnership with the Kitchen Theatre Company. The 2nd Annual Ithaca One-Minute Play Festival runs for three performances only; July 13th at 8pm, and July 14th at 3pm & 7pm. All performances are at the Kitchen Theatre (417 W State/MLK, Jr. St). Tickets, priced at $20, are available at kitchentheatre.org.

The 2nd ANNUAL ITHACA ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL will feature brand new one-minute plays by: Arthur Bicknell, Ted Blanchard, Molly Burdick, April Carroll, Mike Chen, Leslie Daniels, Francis DiClemente, Thom Dunn, Yvonne Fisher, Lesley Greene, Marc Gomes, David Guaspari, Ross Haarstad, George Holets, Sam Hurley, Kavi Kardos, Rachel Kennedy, Audrey Lang, R.J. Lavine, Mary B. Lorson, Kenneth McLaurin, Sue Perlgut, Judith Pratt, Bob Proehl, Aaron Jamieson Roberts, Tom Seeley, Saviana Stanescu, A.J. Sage, Aoise Stratford, Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon, Anneke van Renesse, Chris Woodworth, & More!

Directed by: Tanner Efinger, Lesley Greene, Jayme Kilburn, Evie Hammer-Lester, Scott Hitz, Rachel Hockett, Sue Perlgut, A.J. Sage, Marie Sirakos, and Tyler Struble.

Over 50 actors will take on the challenge of bringing these new plays to life."We're excited to be making 1MPF in Ithaca for a second year with Kitchen Theatre Company," says Dominic D'Andrea, Producing Artistic Director of 1MPF. "It was amazing to see how the community took to the work last year, how they made it their own, and to see the program welcome dozens of new participants that want to play this year. We maxed out on the number of writers we could accommodate, and we've expanded from 6 to 10 directors. That's more growth than we expected to see, and we're just thrilled to hold this space for this excited and energized community."

"Ithaca is the perfect town for 1MPF!" says M. Bevin O'Gara, Producing Artistic Director of the Kitchen Theatre. "Last year's event was thrilling and brought together so many of the region's theatre artists. I know that new connections were made last year-the Kitchen Theatre even gained a new staff member!-and I expect many more to be made this year. I can't wait to see the exciting work that's created for the festival this summer."

THE 2nd ANNUAL ITHACA ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Where: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State/MLK, Jr. St. Ithaca, NY 14850 Dates: Saturday, July 13th at 8pm Sunday, July 14th at 3pm Sunday, July 14th at 7pm HOW Tickets: $20. Buy online at kitchentheatre.org or by phone at (607) 272-0570.

THE ONE-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL (#1MPF) is America's largest and longest running grassroots theatre company, founded by Producing Artistic Director, Dominic D'Andrea. #1MPF is a social barometer project that investigates the zeitgeist of different communities through dialogue, consensus building, and a performance of 50-100 short moments generated by each community. #1MPF works in partnership with theatres and/or social organizations, sharing playwright, educational orcommunity-specific missions across the country. The aim is to create locally-sourced, playwright-focused community events, with the goal of promoting the spirit of radical inclusion. #1MPF represents playwrights of different ages, genders, races, cultures, and points of career. The work attempts to reflect the theatrical landscape of local artistic communities by creating a dialogue between the collective conscious and the individual voice.

In each city, #1MPF works with partnering organizations to identify programs or initiatives in each community to support with the proceeds from ticket sales. The goal is to find ways to give directly back to the artists in each community. Supported programs have ranged from educational programming, youth poetry projects, theatre program in prisons, playwright residencies and memberships, playwrights salaried commissions, community access projects, arts workshops and other social and artistic initiatives.

Annual partnerships have been created with theaters in over 20 cities including: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Trenton, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Boston, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, Indianapolis, Anchorage, Honolulu, St. Louis and more, with partnering institutions including Primary Stages, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, New Georges at New York City Center, Z-Space, A.C.T., Trinity Rep, Victory Gardens Theater, Cornerstone Theatre Company, The Playwrights Foundation, Boston Playwrights Theatre, Actor's Express, InterAct Theatre, Mixed Blood, Walking Shadow Theatre, Passage Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theatre, Salvage Vanguard & ScriptWorks, ACT Seattle, Perseverance Theatre, Round House Theatre, Honolulu Theatre For Youth and others.

Notable #1MPF contributors have included: David Henry Hwang, Lynn Nottage, Neil LaBute, Tina Howe, Donald Margulies, Nilaja Sun, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Robert Schenkkan, Lydia Diamond, Phillip Kan Gotanda, Kristoffer Diaz, Rajiv Joseph, Samuel D. Hunter, Karen Hartman, Robert Askins, Colman Domingo, José Rivera, Craig Lucas, Mike Daisey, Greg Kotis, Michael John Garcés, and over 1400 celebrated, emerging, and mid-career playwrights.





