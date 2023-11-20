Schenectady Saratoga Symphony Orchestra Returns for Fourth Year of POINSETTIA POPS

The Schenectady Saratoga Symphony Orchestra will return to the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall for the fourth iteration of “Poinsettia Pops” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

SSSO will feature holiday music favorites including “A Christmas Medley” and “Sleigh Ride” with selections from “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.” Returning for this performance is vocalist Jeanine Ouderkirk and special guest vocalists Mowgli Giannitti and Elizabeth Sterling.

“I'm really looking forward to collaborating with Jeanine and Mowgli on this project. Working with other singers to find that perfect blend is one of the most fun forms of musical collaboration. The human voice is such a beautiful, unique, and personal instrument, and using it to sing holiday tunes that bring so many together at this time of year is truly special,” says Sterling.

Jeanine Ouderkirk is a singer, pianist and woodwind doubler from Saratoga Springs. She is an alumnus of Saratoga Springs High School and the Crane School of Music which drew her to teaching and education. She has been teaching music locally for 20 years. Mowgli Giannitti is a touring bassist, singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist who is based in Upstate NY. He has performed, recorded and composed alongside award-winning artists across genres and disciplines. Elizabeth Sterling grew up in Saratoga Springs and performs regularly as an actor and musician locally. Along with singing as a soloist across the area, she is the music department chair at Gloversville Enlarged School District.

Tickets are $20 and available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.