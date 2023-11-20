Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Schenectady Saratoga Symphony Orchestra Returns for Fourth Year of POINSETTIA POPS

SSSO will feature holiday music favorites including “A Christmas Medley” and “Sleigh Ride” with selections from The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

The Schenectady Saratoga Symphony Orchestra will return to the Great Hall at Universal Preservation Hall for the fourth iteration of “Poinsettia Pops” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

 

SSSO will feature holiday music favorites including “A Christmas Medley” and “Sleigh Ride” with selections from “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.” Returning for this performance is vocalist Jeanine Ouderkirk and special guest vocalists Mowgli Giannitti and Elizabeth Sterling.

 

“I'm really looking forward to collaborating with Jeanine and Mowgli on this project. Working with other singers to find that perfect blend is one of the most fun forms of musical collaboration. The human voice is such a beautiful, unique, and personal instrument, and using it to sing holiday tunes that bring so many together at this time of year is truly special,” says Sterling.

 

Jeanine Ouderkirk is a singer, pianist and woodwind doubler from Saratoga Springs. She is an alumnus of Saratoga Springs High School and the Crane School of Music which drew her to teaching and education. She has been teaching music locally for 20 years. Mowgli Giannitti is a touring bassist, singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist who is based in Upstate NY. He has performed, recorded and composed alongside award-winning artists across genres and disciplines. Elizabeth Sterling grew up in Saratoga Springs and performs regularly as an actor and musician locally. Along with singing as a soloist across the area, she is the music department chair at Gloversville Enlarged School District.

 

Tickets are $20 and available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
National Comedy Center To Preserve Don Rickles Archive Photo
National Comedy Center To Preserve Don Rickles Archive

The National Comedy Center, the United States' official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy, announced today that it will be preserving an archival collection from Don Rickles' estate, showcasing the late comedy legend's six-decade career.

3
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

Capital Repertory Theatre is celebrating the holidays with its second 2023/24 season show, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

4
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors Photo
Single Tickets For TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Proctors

Proctors has announced that tickets for the national tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 16 for eight performances from Tuesday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central New York The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You