Sara Evans Comes To Universal Preservation Hall This May

Universal Preservation Hall has announced that country music superstar Sara Evans will perform in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. May 17 for an evening of music and storytelling. Tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

With a career spanning over two decades and over 10 million albums sold, Sara Evans has solidified her place as one of country music's most enduring and endearing artists, captivating fans with her authentic, genre-spanning sound. Her distinctive voice, relatable lyrics and heartfelt performances have earned her numerous accolades, including the Academy of Country Music's Top Female Vocalist award and multiple nominations from the Country Music Association and the Grammys.

Evans will perform chart-topping hits such as “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Little Bit Stronger” and “Born to Fly,” along with selections from her acclaimed albums that showcase her deep connection to country roots and modern sensibilities.

Tickets will be on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139. The current UPH season is sponsored by Bonacio.

