Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik Perform a One Night Only Concert at Bristol Valley Theater

Bristol Valley Theater, Ontario County's only professional theater, is back again this Spring Season with a surprise ONE NIGHT ONLY concert featuring Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik! Following the success of Bristol Valley Theater's Corner of the Sky, the organization continues gearing up for a summer filled with talented performers, music and theatrical thrills. To keep the fun rolling until the opening of the summer season, June 22nd 2023, Bristol Valley Theater is treating fans to an evening with hometown favorite Sam Sherwood.

Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik: Duets & Folk Favorites brings Sherwood back to BVT for the first time since the theater went outdoors for the Fall 2020 drive-in concert. No stranger to the stage, Sam has been active with the theater his whole life, having started on the Bristol Valley Stage when he was 8 in Murder on the Nile by Agatha Christie. Sherwood's appearance this year at the theater is especially exciting, as this is the first time BVT will be able to feature a concert with Sherwood and his wife! The couple, who currently reside in New York City, were wed in January of this year.

Sherwood and Dudasik are no strangers to performing alongside one another having shared the stage many times as actors in shows such as Once, Million Dollar Quartet, and as Johnny and June in the German premiere of Ring of Fire. New Jersey native Margaret has played the violin since age 3 and was raised in the Irish folk tradition, competing annually at the World Championships of both dance and fiddle throughout her childhood.

Join the couple as they serenade the village of Naples with an evening of folk, blues, country, and rock & roll, for one performance only-Saturday May 27, 2023 on the Bristol Valley Theater stage at 7pm. Tickets are only $25 for General Admission seating and are on sale now!

Tickets can be purchased online at bvtnaples.org or by calling the BVT box office at 585-374-6318.

Bristol Valley Theater's 2023 Programming is sponsored in part by Constellation Brands, Canandaigua National Bank, Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars, and the New York State Council on the Arts.