SUNY Geneseo Department Of Music And Musical Theatre Degree Program Presents I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

SUNY Geneseo Department of Music and Musical Theatre Degree Program will present I Love You Because, a rom-com musical set in modern-day New York City. Based on Jane Austen's novel, Pride and Prejudice, this show follows an uptight greeting card writer and the life-changing events that ensue when he meets a flighty, carefree photographer. Along with their eccentric friends and siblings, they learn to love each other not despite their faults, but because of them. This show features lyrics by Ryan Cunningham, and is set to music by Joshua Salzman.

This production was created in person using proper social distancing guidelines, following mandatory pooled weekly testing and sanitization protocols. During the winter session, students returned to our own Brodie Hall for rehearsal and recording, also finding picturesque spots to film along the town of Geneseo's Main Street. This production was completely filmed and performed by musical theatre students with guidance and virtual direction from Don Kot and Scott Scaffidi.

Streaming Valentine's Day weekend! A great feel-good show that reminds us to love each other for who we are. Join us!

This production of I Love you Because features:

Carl Treiber as Austin Benett

Kayla McGallian as Marcy Fitzwilliams

Will Snyder as Jeff Bennett

Sandra Kralik as Diana Bingley

Marianne Maysuch as NYC Woman and others

Jacob Anspach as NYC Man and others

Streaming through BookTixLive February 12 - 14.

Tickets at: https://geneseo.booktix.com/index.php

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

$10 general admission.