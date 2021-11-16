SUNY Cortland Presents BIG FISH Directed By Jeff Whiting

SUNY Cortland celebrates its return to live theatre with Andrew Lippa's BIG FISH, running November 12th-21st. The show is Directed and Choreographed by Jeff Whiting, Associate Director of the Broadway production of Big Fish, and owner of Open Jar Studios.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre-for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

The cast includes Dominic Green as Edward Bloom, Kyle Rivera as Will Bloom, Aria Odendaal as Sandra Bloom, and Tatiana Padro as Josephine. Remaining cast includes Drew Thomas as Young Will, Lauren Cochran as the Witch, Ella Perez as Jenny Hill, Bennett Safsel as Karl, Nick Webster as Amos, Harry Sperduto as Dr. Bennett, Christian Deas as Don Price, and Justin Waite as Zachy Price. Ensemble includes Andrew Barrett, Ruben Fernandez, Olivia Goodman, Nora Greenberg, Shannan Lydon, Padma Mahabir, Shea McMahon, Niko Rissi, Annie Ross, and Rashawn Sangster. Aileen Reddy and Devin Bethards are swings.

Joining Director Jeff Whiting will be Music Director Jacob Carll, Stage Manager Nick Alteri, Scenic Designer is Scott Holdredge, Lighting Designer and Sound Designer is Joe Pape, Mark Reynolds is Costume Designer with Stacey Goldyn-Moller as Costume Shop Manager, and Aonghus Withers as Properties Keeper. Carlita Withers is Box Office Manager and Publicity.

Big Fish runs Friday, November 12th - Sunday, November 21st at the Dowd Fine Arts Center on the SUNY Cortland Campus at 40 Graham Ave, Cortland NY 13045.

For tickets and current Covid-19 show policy, please visit https://sunycortlandtickets.universitytickets.com/