SPRING AWAKENING Comes to The Gallery Players in Brooklyn 5/18 - 6/9

Apr. 24, 2019  
SPRING AWAKENING is coming to Gallery Players in Brooklyn from May 18 to June 9, 2019.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Entertainment Weekly called this musical "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade." Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.

Directed by Nick Brennan

Mature themes. Recommended for audiences over 18 years old.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://galleryplayers.com/the-gallery-players-2018-2019-season/



