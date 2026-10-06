Rochester Queer Arts Festival to Return for Third Year
Drag Me to the Stage will present the festival across Village Gate's entire property, with an 18+ performance stage, expanded food vendors, and an official app.
Drag Me to the Stage, the Rochester- based production company behind the Rochester Queer Arts Festival (RQAF), is set to return for its third year on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The festival is spearheaded by co-owners Tim Evanicki, Ed Popil (Mrs. Kasha Davis of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 & All Stars 8) and Steven Levins.
Now in its third year, the Rochester Queer Arts Festival celebrates queer artistry, culture, and community while welcoming everyone to enjoy a family-friendly day of creativity, entertainment, and connection. LGBTQIA+ community members, families, friends, and allies are always invited and encouraged to celebrate with us.
“Partnering with Village Gate Square allows us to weave the festival right into the Neighborhood of the Arts - a hub of local artists, businesses, and restaurants,” said Tim Evanicki, Co-Owner and Operations Manager. “At a time when queer joy and creativity deserve the loudest possible spotlight, we're thrilled to celebrate both on an even grander scale.”
“Rochester's arts legacy is rich, vibrant, and inseparable from its LGBTQIA+ community,” added Mrs. Kasha Davis. “By lifting up queer creators—who have long lifted the city's cultural scene—we're honoring that history while inviting the next generation to shine.”
What's New for 2026
-
Rochester Queer Arts Fest App- Festival-goers can now download the official RQAF app on the App Store and Google Play to explore the full festival lineup, including performer and vendor information, stage locations, performance times, and more—making it easier than ever to plan your day at RQAF.
-
More of Village Gate- Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Stern Properties, RQAF will take over the entire Village Gate Property, expanding beyond individual venues into the Atrium, entrance hall, outdoor courtyard and large festival tents in the parking lot.
-
Expanded Outdoor Food & Beverage Experience- Festival food vendors will be concentrated in the outdoor courtyard sponsored by City News Paper, WXXI, and The Little Theatre, creating a dedicated area where guests can grab a bite, enjoy drinks, and take in the festival atmosphere. Participating food and beverage offerings will include:
-
Kinfolk Smokehouse & Brisket
-
The Gate House
-
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
-
The Grill Cheese Factory
-
Roc City Snack Shack
-
And many more also available in the courtyard
-
-
A Bigger Mix of Live Music & Performance- Some performances include the Rochester Philharmonic's Jazz Trio, Flower City Pride Band, Rochester Gay Men's Chorus, local drag performers, queer musicians and more. The 2026 festival will offer a full day of live entertainment across three stages.
-
18+ Performance Stage – One of RQAF's three stages will be designated 18+, bringing adult-oriented performances and entertainment to this year's festival. Presented by Wonderground, the stage will feature burlesque, cabaret and other performances, along with pop-up vendors. The 18+ stage will also feature a fashion show celebrating queer style, creativity and self expression.
-
Community Support & Grant Funding- RQAF is proud to receive grant funding from the City of Rochester and Monroe County, as well as the Rochester Pride Grant from the Rochester Pride Festival, supporting the festival's continued growth and its mission to celebrate and amplify LGBTQIA+ arts, culture, and community.
-
2026 Poster Design- This year's festival poster was designed by Jason Dorofy, whose artwork visually expressed the energy of the 2026 festival.
The festival kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage with opening ceremonies, featuring remarks from elected officials, the presentation of the Timothy O. Mains Award presented to this year's recipient Thomas Warfield and a major announcement about the exciting future of RQAF.
RQAF's three stages will offer something for every kind of festival-goer, from drag and theatrical performances to live music, comedy, poetry, storytelling and other queer creative expression.
With programming spread throughout Village Gate Square, guests can spend the day exploring the festival, discovering new artists, enjoying live performances, shopping with local makers and grabbing food and drinks while celebrating Rochester's LGBTQIA+ community. Admissions to the Rochester Queer Arts Festival is free and open to the public.
About Drag Me to the Stage
Drag Me to the Stage produces drag-centered entertainment, festivals, and special events nationwide, including the upcoming Drag Me to Sea cruise. Owned by Tim Evanicki, Ed Popil (Mrs. Kasha Davis), and Steven Levins, the company is dedicated to amplifying queer artistry and creating inclusive experiences for all audiences.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: Hairspray!
OFC Creations Theatre Center (9/24-10/11)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Proctors Theatre (6/23-7/04)
|
The Wiz
Proctors Theatre (2/23-2/28)
|
Purpose
Geva Theatre (4/06-4/25)
|
Arthur and Friends Make A Musical
Cohoes Music Hall (2/23-3/26)
|
RIJF Innovation Jazz Series
Theater at Innovation Square (10/15-5/06)
|
Green Day's American Idiot
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/15)
|
Hell's Kitchen
Proctors Theatre (12/29-1/03)
|
Green Day's American Idiot
Aquinas Hall at Mount Saint Mary (11/07-11/08)