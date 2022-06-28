Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series Next Month

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) kicks off its 2022 free outdoor concerts, including 10 performances from July 5 through the 24th.



The FREE City of Rochester Parks Series takes place Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., featuring smaller groups of RPO musicians (supported by the City of Rochester):

- July 5: RPO (TBD) at Susan B. Anthony Square Park (39 King St., 14608)

- July 12: RPO Wind Quintet at Barrington Street Park (105 Barrington St., 14607)

- July 19: RPO String Quartet at 500 Norton St., 14621 (behind Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center)

- July 26: RPO Brass Quintet at Maplewood Rose Garden (250 Maplewood Ave., 14613)



FREE RPO OUTDOORS concerts featuring the full orchestra include:

- Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.: RPO @ I Square (400 Bakers Park, 14607, by House of Guitars, supported by Howard Hanna Irondequoit Office)

- Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.: RPO Under the Stars (Parcel 5) with Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik (supported by the City of Rochester & Downtown Definitely), complete with sidewalk astronomy and stargazing provided by RMSC (Rochester Museum & Science Center)

- Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m.: RPO @ Ontario Beach Park with Herb Smith, conductor (sponsored by Monroe County)

- Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m.: RPO @ Geneseo, SUNY Geneseo's Saratoga Field with post-concert fireworks (free but ticket required: rpo.org or 585-454-2100, sponsored by The Community Foundation)

- Saturday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. (following ball game): RPO @ Frontier Field with Byron Stripling, conductor (game ticket required: redwingsbaseball.com, 585-423-WING, sponsored by Monroe County)

- Sunday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.: RPO @ Perinton Center Stage Amphitheatre Concert Series with Neil Varon, conductor (1100 Ayrault Rd, Fairport, 14450)



For more info regarding these concerts please visit rpo.org/summer or contact RPO Patron Services at (585) 454-2100 with any questions. The RPO thanks all of its Summer Season sponsors for their generosity in providing free admission to so many concerts!

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) has been committed to enriching and inspiring our community through the art of music since its origins in 1922. The RPO presents approximately 150 concerts and broadcasts a year, serving up to 170,000 people through ticketed events, education and community engagement activities, and concerts in schools and community centers throughout the region. Music Director Andreas Delfs joins the ranks of former notable RPO music directors, including Erich Leinsdorf, David Zinman, Mark Elder, and Conductor Laureate Christopher Seaman. Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, now in his 28th season, has earned a national reputation for excellence in pops programming during his tenure with the RPO. The RPO reaches more than 15,000 youth through its specific education programs.