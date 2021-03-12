Riviera Theatre Reschedules Upcoming Performances

Riviera Theatre has announced rescheduled dates for three of its upcoming performances.

First, the concert from John Waite has once again been rescheduled. The new date is now Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 8PM. Patrons are asked to hold on to current tickets as they will be valid for the new date.

Additionally, the Musical Box shows have once again been rescheduled. The new dates are: Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8PM and Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8PM.

Patrons from the previous Sunday show will be moved to the current Friday show. Patrons from the previous Saturday show will keep the current Saturday date.

Learn more about the theatre's upcoming events at https://rivieratheatre.org/.