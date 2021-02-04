Rhinebeck Writers Retreat To Receive $10,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support musical theatre writer summer residencies and Triple R - 2 readings and a residency. This is Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's fifth award from the NEA in its ten-year history.

Applications are open for this summer. There will be nine consecutive weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley between June 27 and August 29 for nine musical theatre writing teams to focus solely on writing their new musical. All their costs are covered including air travel up to $750 and a $600 stipend for each writer, thanks to this award from the NEA, as well as funding from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, The ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund, The Noël Coward Foundation, and hundreds of individual donors. There is no fee for applications received by February 18th at 6:00pm EST and a $25 fee for the final deadline of February 25th at 6:00pm EST. All details and the online application can be found at https://www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2021-application.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Rhinebeck Writers Retreat," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Rhinebeck Writers Retreat is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence and resilience during this very challenging year."

Executive Director Kathy Evans said, "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, I am so grateful to receive this grant from the NEA. We have always been proud that our musical theatre writers can focus on creating during their time with us. They have no financial burden, which is especially important in these tough times, thanks to all our generous supporters."

Founded in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides a sanctuary for musical theatre writers to develop their new musicals in the heart of the Hudson Valley. The Triple R program, introduced in 2015, provides two readings and a residency for intensive development of one musical each year. Rhinebeck musicals have been seen at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Second Stage Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by donors, including major individual support from Liz Armstrong; Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga; Liz and Bill Mills, Steve and Paula Reynolds, and Alex Robertson. www.rhinebeckwriters.org.