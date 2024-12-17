Review: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A strong and powerful story has hit the stage at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, New York. Based on the DreamWorks Animation film, "The Prince of Egypt," follows two brothers in Ancient Egypt discovering who they are and truths of the past.

Led by Jacob Dickey (from Aladdin on Broadway as Aladdin) and Koray Tarhan (from Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway as Daniel Radcliffe's Understudy), playing the brothers Moses and Ramses, the pair demonstrate an authentic brotherly bond throughout the duration of the production. From playful numbers, including "Faster," to more intense and heartbreaking moments in the show, both Dickey and Tarhan gave unforgettable performances as Moses and Ramses.

Another Aladdin alumni played an important role in this production. Playing the role of Tzipporah, Senzel Ahmady (from the Aladdin National Tour as Jasmin) gave a memerizing perfomance. From "Dance to the Day" to "Heartless," the range of emotion and strength Ahmady portrayed as Tzipporah is exceptional.

Backed by an incredible ensemble, this production of "The Prince of Egypt" is one you won't want to miss. From set and costume design, to orchestration of music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is perfect for the holiday season.

Don't miss this incredibly inspiring story at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Performances end December 29, 2024.

