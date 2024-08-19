Regional Premiere of THE PROM Comes to MusicalFare Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Prom will play September 4th – October 6th at MusicalFare Theatre.

Four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, travel to a small town in Indiana to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. They’re ready to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves...and kick-ball-change the world!

MusicalFare is thrilled to present this Regional Premiere production to kick off its 35th Anniversary Season.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The production stars Lizzie Arnold, Nicole Cimato, Louis Colaiacovo, Sam Crystal, Adrienne R. Cummings, David P. Eve, Joe Greenan, Jake Hayes, Brett Jackson, Natasha McCandless, Collin McKee, Kayla McSorley, Marc Sacco, Dave Spychalski, Jenn Stafford, Davida Evette Tolbert & Alexandria Watts.

The performance schedule is September 4th – October 6th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, September 4th.

CONTEST:

Win Tickets to the Remaining 2024-2025 Mainstage Shows during THE PROM:

Patrons who attend any Saturday 7:30pm performance of THE PROM dressed in their best prom attire, take a photo at the theater that night and post/tag us on social media (Facebook or Instagram: @musicalfare ), will automatically be entered to win tickets to the three remaining Mainstage shows this season!

Ticket prices:

General Admission - $57

Students - $20

Non-Students Under 30 Years Old - $30

Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE