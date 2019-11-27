Redhouse Presents A SYRACUSE CHRISTMAS CAROL

Redhouse Arts Center continues its commitment to fresh, innovative work with a musical written especially for Central New York, A Syracuse Christmas Carol. This musical treat infused with Syracuse flavor by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty is a family- friendly take on the Dickens' classic that is sure to put you in a festive mood this holiday season.

The "Love Boat's" Fred Grandy returns to the Redhouse Stage to star as Ebenezer Scrooge along with Artistic Director Hunter Foster, who will once again direct, following his recent successful Redhouse Directorial debut of RENT in September. The show is choreographed by veteran Lisa Shriver, who worked with Foster on a similar show they created for The Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. With hummable Christmas tunes and a Broadway style score, you can be the first to experience this memorable show which runs from December 12th thru 22nd.

Some of the most beloved characters in Syracuse history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Set on Christmas Eve in 1999, prominent Syracuse businessman Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by 3 ghosts - each one a Syracuse legend! It's a fun-filled show with songs, laughs and recognizable icons from the past and present.

"I am proud to bring a brand new world premier musical to Syracuse and to the Redhouse stage. A Christmas Carol is one of the greatest stories ever written, and it's a timeless reminder of what's important in life. As we celebrate the holiday season, this classic story - with a Syracuse twist! - is a hopeful reminder of what makes our community great. The city of Syracuse takes such pride in its sports, its history and the arts, and it's an honor to give Syracuse its very own musical!" - Artistic Director Hunter Foster

Artistic Director Hunter Foster has once again assembled an impressive cast of performers who including acting veterans, Redhouse audience favorites, as well as those that are new to the Redhouse stage. Veteran TV, movie and stage actor Fred Grandy makes his third appearance on the Redhouse Stage having previously starred in productions of On Golden Pond and I'm Not Rappaport, for which he won the 2019 SALT award for leading actor in a play. He and his co-star, Ted Lange, will reprise their roles when I'm Not Rappaport opens the season for the Bucks County Playhouse in 2020. Best known for playing Gopher Smith in the long running series, "The Love Boat", he has made over 200 appearances on television and will soon be seen in the new Ryan Murphy limited series on Netflix, "Hollywood". In addition to acting, he has served 4 terms in the United States Congress, was the former president and CEO of Goodwill Industries, International, and was for 9 years a popular news and talk radio host in Washington, DC.

Joining him onstage will be a large cast which include Redhouse favorite Temar Underwood who recently starred as Tom Collins in the fall production of RENT, starring as Bob Cratchett. Other recent acting performances at Redhouse include Beauty and the Beast and Dreamgirls with Redhouse directorial credits including Steel Magnolias, Once Upon a Mattress and Snow Queen to name a few. He has also performed in and directed several shows in New York City. Others performers returning to the Redhouse stage will be Ryan Albinus, Adrian Beck, Jaelle LaGuerre who all performed in Redhouse's hit show RENT. Also returning are Jason Timothy (Once Upon a Mattress, Snow Queen, La Cage Aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast), and Justin Dunn (Once Upon a Mattress, A Charlie Brown Christmas, On Golden Pond).

There will be several cast members making their Redhouse debut. Benjamin Howes who will play the role of the ghosts, Krystal Scott will play Martha/Mrs. Carrier, Allison Macri as Isabel, Adeline Whitener (Snow Queen, A Charlie Brown Christmas) as Jen, Isabella Stechyshyn as Tiffy, Sofia Benderski as Kathy, Josie Shaw as Tim, Wyatt McDaniel as Mark and Haley Grogan as Jane.

Joining Director Hunter Foster will be a dynamic creative and production team which includes veteran choreographer Lisa Shriver whose Broadway credits include the 2012 Broadway revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Des McAnuff, Ring of Fire, The Story of My Life and The Farnsworth Invention by Aaron Sorkin. She is also credited as an assistant choreographer on over 10 other Broadway productions including The Producers, Titanic and Oklahoma along with many other credits. Other team members include music director Matthew Meckes, scenic designer Adam Koch, lighting designer Steve O'Shea, costume designer Nikki Moody, and sound designer Anthony Vadala. Production and Technical Director is Scott Little and Cynthia Reid will be stage manager. Rounding out the team will be Caitlyn Friedberg, properties master, Margot Reed and Eric Mobely, assistant stage managers, Donnie Williams, wardrobe supervisor/Asst. costume designer, and Craig Costello, assistant technical director.

A Syracuse Christmas Carol runs from December 12th-22nd at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400 South Salina Street. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street. For tickets and information for A Syracuse Christmas Carol, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org. Syracuse Christmas Carol sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank, Show

**Pre Show Discussions begin at 7:15PM





