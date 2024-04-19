Redhouse Presents A Celebration Of Community With GODSPELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redhouse Arts Center closes their 2023/2024 season with the enlightening, dynamic, and popular musical Godspell. The production will run from May 10th to May 19th.

Often comedic and at times haunting, Godspell is a religious experience, a demonstration of joy, and a celebration of the family of man. The production tunes in to this family, relying on the combined passion of a troupe of actors to bring it to life. Visiting director Robert Ross Parker says: “Godspell is a unique, musical celebration of community. I am so excited to collaborate with a dream team of visionary theatre makers who are this charged up about bringing Stephen Schwartz' incredible collection of songs to life for Syracuse.”

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway legend behind Wicked, and based on the Gospel of St. Matthew, Godspell is a modern imagining of the last days of Jesus. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.

The cast of Godspell features both visiting and local artists. Lincoln Skoien makes his Redhouse debut as Jesus, joined by Artistic Director Temar Underwood* as John/Judas. The parables and songs featured by the rest of the cast include artists Vito Longo (We Beseech Thee), Ryan Albinus (Light of the World), Tyler Ianuzi (All Good Gifts), Ceara Windhausen (Turn Back, O Man), Janna Kozloski (Bless The Lord), Evelyn Oliver (By My Side), Alexis Martin (Learn Your Lessons Well), and Bianca Hallett, who is also making her Redhouse debut (Day By Day).

The production team for Godspell includes Robert Ross Parker (Director), Colin Keating (Music Director), Chelsea Colton (Choreographer), Caitlin Friedberg (Production Stage Manager), Terry Martin (Scenic Designer), Elissa Martin (Costume Designer), Shane Patterson (Lighting Designer), Anthony Vadala (Sound Designer), Josh Reid (Production Manager/Lead Electrician), Michael Ranlet (Technical Director/Properties Coordinator), Amanda Moore (Wardrobe Supervisor/Dresser), Craig Costello (Assistant Technical Director), and Bree Lincks (Assistant Stage Manager).

This performance is rated G and has a two hour running time, with one fifteen minute intermission.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, May 10 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 PM**

Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 PM

Friday, May 17 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 PM* and 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 PM

*ASL Interpretation seating available

**Talkback following performance

Tickets are available at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

Godspell was conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, and Joseph Bergh.

GODSPELL-2012 REVISED VERSION is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

About Redhouse Arts Center

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs. Redhouse produces a full Mainstage Season of theater each year, provides theater education experiences through RedEd and community outreach, hosts fundraising and special events, and offers rental opportunities throughout its state-of-the-art venue. www.theredhouse.org.