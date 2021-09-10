Redhouse Names Temar Underwood As Its New Artistic Director

Redhouse Arts Center, its Executive Director Samara Hannah and its Board of Trustees today announced that current Associate Director of Artistic Programming Temar Underwood has been named the theatre's new Artistic Director.

The appointment which followed an extensive National Search brings someone to Syracuse that not only has outstanding credentials and reputation in the industry, but also has a unique familiarity with the Redhouse family and Central New York Audience. This combination has prepared him to take on this increased role as the theatre navigates reopening to live audiences.

In his new role, Temar will lead Redhouse's Artistic and Production teams as Redhouse prepares to open its upcoming 2021-22 season. He has previously been in a consultant role actively involved in the new season up until this point as the Associate Director of Artistic Programming.

In addition to this recent role, Mr. Underwood brings an impressive and diverse background that includes acting, directing and writing. He also brings an understanding of the Central New York Community, the local acting community and understands what makes Redhouse special thanks to being a part of the organization for so many years. In addition he possesses a more broad experience from his work throughout the United States, particularly New York City. As an actor he performed the role of Tom Collins in Redhouse's hit production of RENT and has performed in many roles throughout the country and in New York City including the Off-Broadway run of The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G by Qui Nquyen, screenwriter on Disney's 2021 hit Raya and the Last Dragon. New York and Regional directing credits include Everybody, Othello, Steel Magnolias (SALT Award winner for Play of the Year), I Do! I Do!, The Normal Heart,The Snow Queen, Once Upon A Mattress. For Redhouse, he most recently directed last year's New Works Festival winning play, Trophy Room by Mike DiSalvo and is currently directing Urinetown for SU Drama. Published plays included - Leak, The Lady Drug Dealer and the Heist, Breaking Kayfabe, and A Spot on the Wall. Other credits include his 2007 Billboard best selling R&B single (Inside Out) and was the 2011 NYTheatre.com Person of the Year.

Samara Hannah, Executive Director of Redhouse Arts Center commented, "Temar has been a part of the Redhouse family for many years, I am thrilled to welcome him on board in the role of Artistic Director. His vision for this coming season is a great example of what's to come. It's wonderful to welcome him as an official member of the Syracuse community", she continued.

When asked what he loved about the opportunity in Syracuse and what he feels are some of his goals in his new role, Mr. Underwood stated "This community has made me feel like family from the beginning. I hope to help deepen the roots that Redhouse has in the community by creating diverse, inclusive, and compelling professional development opportunities. I also hope to help Redhouse continue to grow, beyond what we can imagine, by bringing in well respected and diverse artists with unique perspectives from around the country to work alongside top talent in the community to create high quality productions and develop new work. Together, there are so many possibilities."

Redhouse Arts Center kicks off it's 2021-22 Season with Sister Act which will run from December 3-19, 2021. The season will continue with August Wilson's Fences February 25-March 6, 2022, MacBeth will run April 1-10, 2022 and the season will close with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels June 10-19, 2022. Subscriptions for the 2021-22 Season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.theredhouse.org or by calling the Redhouse box office during regular business hours at (315) 362-2785. Single tickets are scheduled to go on sale in mid-September. Subscriptions will remain on sale through December.