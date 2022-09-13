Redhouse Arts Center Opens Season with ANGELS IN AMERICA Part 1

Redhouse Arts Center begins its 2022-2023 season with one of America's most ambitious plays Angels in America by Tony Kushner. Artistic Director Temar Underwood will direct the cast in the playful and profound Pulitzer Prize recipient and Tony Award winner for Best Play. Performances will run October 14 - 23, 2022.

America in the mid 1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, this masterpiece beautifully addresses questions of identity trust, justice, judgement and ultimately meaning. Underwood says about the play: "A worldwide pandemic, political division, identity awareness, searches for meaning...this is where we are and this where we were. Angels in America is a breathtaking reminder of what we have already been through and descends into our consciousness with the reality of where we can go. It's a play about hope."



Redhouse debut performances include Corey Landis (Roy Cohn), famous for his roles in That 70's Show and as the face of 5 Hour Energy. Corey Landis and Temar Underwood are working together over twenty years after performing in Angels in America together at Ohio University. Maya June Dwyer (Harper Pitt) is also making her Redhouse debut. Returning to the Redhouse stage are Matthew Winning (Joe Pitt), Chris Coffey (Louis Ironson), Ryan Albinus (Prior Walter), Karis Wiggins (Hannah Pitt), Miquon Jackson (Belize) and Binaifer Dabu (The Angel).



Production team members include scenic designer Tim Brown, lighting designer Marie Yokoyama, costume designer Glenna Ryder, and sound designer Anthony Vadala. Also on the team are production manager Josh Reid, technical director Jakob Pepper, and stage manager Margot Vangel.