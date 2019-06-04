Ray Chen Joins The Children's Orchestra Society For 50th Anniversary Gala

The Children's Orchestra Society invites you to their much-anticipated 50th Anniversary Discovery Concert and Gala at Carnegie Hall, STERN AUDITORIUM/PERELMAN STAGE on June 20, 2019 (Thursday) 7:00pm. The evening will feature COS Senior Discovery Winner Darren Yang (Bass), Guest Artist Ray Chen* (Violin), and all orchestras conducted by Michael Dadap. The Program includes Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Koussevitzky's Bass Concerto, and a world premiere of Harold Gutierrez' Quinquagenarius, Still Playing, and Bruch's Scottish Fantasy.

Music is a universal language, one that brings healing and happiness to people of all ages and cultures. Learning this powerful language helps develop motor skills, memory and coordination in toddlers and young children, and teaches life skills such as perseverance, creativity, cooperation and teamwork to young adults. This child-centered and holistic music education is at the heart of The Children's Orchestra Society (COS).

The Society was founded by Dr. Hiao Tsiun Ma (father of cellist Yo Yo Ma), for musically talented children and teens. Since 1984, it has been under the leadership of his daughter, Dr. Yeou-Cheng Ma, MD who serves as Executive Director, while her husband Michael Dadap (Filipino virtuoso guitarist, composer, and conductor), serves as Artistic and Music Director, and Principal Conductor. Their newly-elected Chairman of the Board is Loida Nicolas Lewis, who is also a pianist and advocate for culture and the arts.

Don't miss the COS 50th Anniversary Discovery Concert and Gala at Carnegie Hall - secure your seats online at http://bit.ly/cos50thgala. Hurry, seats are almost sold out!

To avail of early bird or group discounts for the COS Discovery Gala at Carnegie Hall, please call 718.888.0635 or email Info@ChildrensOrch.org. For more information, visit ChildrensOrch.org or follow their Facebook page @ChildrensOrchestraSociety.





