Single Tickets to JUST IN TIME at Proctors in Schenectady On Sale in August

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JUST IN TIME, the 2025 Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin will go on sale in Schenectady on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of the 2026-27 KeyBank Broadway Series. Performances will run from Tuesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 6 at Proctors. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale tomorrow through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online. Groups of 10 or more can receive the group advantage by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice), JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” JUST IN TIME began performances on March 31, 2025, and opened on April 26, 2025, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre.

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