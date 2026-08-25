Single Tickets to JUST IN TIME at Proctors in Schenectady On Sale in August
Performances will run from Tuesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 6 at Proctors.
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JUST IN TIME, the 2025 Grammy Award nominated new musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin will go on sale in Schenectady on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of the 2026-27 KeyBank Broadway Series. Performances will run from Tuesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 6 at Proctors. Casting will be announced at a later date.
Tickets are on sale tomorrow through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online. Groups of 10 or more can receive the group advantage by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge, Beetlejuice), JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” JUST IN TIME began performances on March 31, 2025, and opened on April 26, 2025, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre.
JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love), and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.
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