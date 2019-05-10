RBTL Announces Baked From The Heart: WAITRESS Pie Contest

In celebration of WAITRESS, on national tour in Rochester June 4-9, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL), in partnership with 13WHAM, announces a local search for a pie recipe from the heart. As pie is a key ingredient to the storytelling of the show, RBTL is seeking pie recipes, and the stories behind them, that mimic Jenna's whimsical creations. Bakers may submit a photo and the story behind their most creative, whimsical pie recipe - the kind of recipe that expresses your hopes, dreams, fears or frustrations - something baked right from the heart. Three finalist stories will be selected on May 24th to move forward to the taste-testing and recipe judging on May 30th. A panel of judges including 13WHAM News Anchor Norma Holland and chef Jerry Manley will choose the winning pie during a taste-tasting live on Good Day Rochester. The winner's recipe and story will be featured as an insert in the official WAITRESS cookbook during the Rochester engagement. The winner will also be featured on the RBTL and WAITRESS social channels, and will receive tickets to the show!



Contest entries will be accepted online from Monday, May 13 - Thursday, May 23. For contest details and official rules for Baked from the Heart: WAITRESS Pie Contest, visit 13wham.com/station/contests/baked-from-the-heart.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

In Rochester, the national Broadway tour of WAITRESS will be performed June 4-9 at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre, as part of the 2018-2019 M&T Bank Broadway Season, presented by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League and Albert Nocciolino. For tickets and information, go online to www.rbtl.org, call 585-222-5000 or visit the Box Office 885 East Main Street.





