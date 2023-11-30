Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

With quips, quirks and chaos, "Man" is sure to give you something, or someone, to laugh at.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

The laughs don't stop during The Company Theatre's "The Man Who Came to Dinner"

Cockroaches, penguins, and a Christmas that won't be forgotten. The Company Theatre presents the classic comedy "The Man Who Came to Dinner" Dec. 7-17 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

With quips, quirks and chaos, "Man" is sure to give you something, or someone, to laugh at. The cast of characters build upon each other until something inevitably comes crashing down. With the sharp Sheridan Whiteside (Christopher C. Conway) stuck in one Ohio family's house for Christmas, he takes pleasure in their pains as they attempt to make him feel at home all while inviting his own 'family' in.

"I have so enjoyed working with a cast that brings a natural realness to the characters they are portraying, which lends itself beautifully to the chaos that unfolds," said Director Philip Detrick. "From the moment the play starts until it ends, you will find yourself thinking 'Well, what COULD happen next?'"

Rounding out the cast is Kit Prelewitz, Sammi Cohen, Ron Dufort, Peter Elliott, Adam Bressette, Sam Nelson, Brian Tan, David Munnell, Alessandro Martellaro, Ben Gillooly, Connor McGuire, David Byrne, Kathryn Borden, Lena Fagen, Marianna Tonas, Scott Shriner, Susan Woods, Amy Canfield, Meredith Utman, Miranda Rose Blood, and Lou Cinelli.

Tickets for "The Man Who Came to Dinner" are $28 general admission, $25 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at Click Here.

For additional information, contact info@thecompanytheatreroc.org


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatres THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Photo
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

'The Man Who Came to Dinner' at The Company Theatre promises laughs, chaos, and unforgettable moments. Join the cast of quirky characters as they navigate the hilarious consequences of hosting the sharp-witted Sheridan Whiteside. Get your tickets now!

2
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence Photo
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence

The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard) has announced internationally renowned art historian and curator Manuel Borja-Villel as the 2024 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence.

3
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale Photo
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale

BROADWAY'S RECORD-BREAKING, TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL SMASH, CHICAGO, is BACK IN TOWN with show-stopping songs, astonishing dancing, and a universal tale of fame and fortune.

4
Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March Photo
Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March

Diana Krall will bring her upcoming 2024 tour to Hershey Theatre for a show on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS in Central New York Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS
Bridge Street Theatre (12/09-12/09)
Girl From the North Country in Central New York Girl From the North Country
Proctor's Theatre (12/05-12/10)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Central New York Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (5/13-5/14)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You