Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

The laughs don't stop during The Company Theatre's "The Man Who Came to Dinner"

Cockroaches, penguins, and a Christmas that won't be forgotten. The Company Theatre presents the classic comedy "The Man Who Came to Dinner" Dec. 7-17 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

With quips, quirks and chaos, "Man" is sure to give you something, or someone, to laugh at. The cast of characters build upon each other until something inevitably comes crashing down. With the sharp Sheridan Whiteside (Christopher C. Conway) stuck in one Ohio family's house for Christmas, he takes pleasure in their pains as they attempt to make him feel at home all while inviting his own 'family' in.

"I have so enjoyed working with a cast that brings a natural realness to the characters they are portraying, which lends itself beautifully to the chaos that unfolds," said Director Philip Detrick. "From the moment the play starts until it ends, you will find yourself thinking 'Well, what COULD happen next?'"

Rounding out the cast is Kit Prelewitz, Sammi Cohen, Ron Dufort, Peter Elliott, Adam Bressette, Sam Nelson, Brian Tan, David Munnell, Alessandro Martellaro, Ben Gillooly, Connor McGuire, David Byrne, Kathryn Borden, Lena Fagen, Marianna Tonas, Scott Shriner, Susan Woods, Amy Canfield, Meredith Utman, Miranda Rose Blood, and Lou Cinelli.

Tickets for "The Man Who Came to Dinner" are $28 general admission, $25 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at Click Here.

For additional information, contact info@thecompanytheatreroc.org