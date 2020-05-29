Proteo Media Presents POST/FUTURE Performance Festival

Proteo Media + Performance, under the artistic direction of Kathleen Kelley, presents the inaugural season of the Post / Future Performance Festival, an online festival that brings together artists and audiences to examine our unknown futures and the role and importance of art at this critical cultural juncture.

Running June 1-30, 2020, and hosted on proteomedia.com, this virtual festival features artists of all mediums to be a part of virtual conversation. The festival includes many forms including but not limited to dance, interviews, video art, text, images, virtual conversations, and other forms of connection and expression. Featured artists Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Sidra Bell, slowdanger, Tere O'Connor, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Anya Clarke and Mitsuko Verdery, and others, have been invited to think broadly about how to imagine a creative work within the limitations of a web page.

Post / Future Performance Festival (P/FPF) houses work among four themes. These four conceptual themes contain 4-8 works of art and activities. The first, "Structures/Forms", opening on June 1st, asks about the role of structures, forms, and organizational ideas in our concepts of the future. Senior Curatorial Director at Gibney Eva Yaa Asantewaa shares fu(struc)tures; nostalgia for shared space, shared air, the rite of choreography in this pillar. Next, "Empathy", opening on June 5th, considers touch, connection and human emotion. Choreographer, filmmaker, and installation artist Janessa Clark will be presenting communion, an experimental video art response to the isolation and uncertainty we are all facing as artists and humans in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. "Digital Identities", opening June 8th, examines how we negotiate, define, and defend ourselves in the digital sphere. Co-founders of performance entity slowdanger share a streaming of their most recent full length work, empathy machine. The work explores intimacy and empathy, and questions societal reflexes surrounding these terms through the use of physicality, responsive technology, and awareness facilitations; empathy machine is an imagined future, a beginning, an ending, a question, and a warning. Finally "Post Futures", opening June 12th, considers how we can imagine the future in the wake of instability and global change. Brooklyn-based performers and makers Greer Dworman and Doug LeCours share a live episode of their new podcast, Pregnancy Dream; they will traverse pop culture, relationships, and art-making in the time of quarantine.

Following the opening of each theme, the archives will remain available on www.proteomedia.com until June 30th, 2020. Access to the festival is free, but audience members are encouraged to make donations that will be split among the participating artists.

Full list of festival artists: Anya & Mitsuko Clarke-Verdery, Tere O'Connor, Nattie + Hollis, Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Olivia Passarelli, Roy Aizen; Leah Friedman; Jake Pettit, Jessie Young, Janessa Clark, Suku Dance Lab, Rae Yuping Hsu, Madalyn Rupprecht, Laurel Synder, Madison McGain, Bree Breeden, slowdanger, Alexander Diaz, Erick Boustead, Catherine Eng, Smart Snow, Johnnie Mercer, Nico Brown, Greer Dworman + Doug LeCours, Sidra Bell Dance New York, Sirias Movement, College Talk, Manjunan Gnanaratnam, Leah Wilks, Tori Lawrence, and Maddie Schimmel

