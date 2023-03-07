Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors and Therep Announce 23-24 Subscription Season

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors and the 2023-2024 season at theREP go on sale Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Proctors Collaborative took its patrons to the Big Top Monday night as Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany announced their 2023-2024 seasons during a circus-themed bash. Hosts John Gray and Lydia Kulbida from News 10 ABC were joined by Philip Morris, Proctors CEO, and Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director of theREP, as they announced the plethora of amazing shows coming to both venues.

Starting the KeyBank Subscription Series at Proctors is the Sondheim classic "Company" coming in October 2023. They will be teching their show on the MainStage before they kick off their national tour.

Directly following that in October is "Mrs. Doubtfire," a new musical comedy based on the beloved film about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. In December, "Girl From The North Country" reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before.

Next year brings a classic back to the MainStage with "Annie" in January. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way. Then, in May, Proctors welcomes you to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak with "Six." One month later, he earned his stripes on Broadway, and now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Schenectady with "Beetlejuice." Proctors then ends its 2023-2024 KeyBank Broadway Series with "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical," the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

In addition to the shows in the KeyBank Broadway Series, Proctors will also offer two subscriber exclusive add-ons with "Les Misérables" in March and a yet-to-be-announced show in June 2024. Proctors subscribers will also be able to choose a crossover show from theREP's 2023-2024 season.

Heading to Albany, theREP has quite a versatile 2023-2024 season. Starting in September, theREP kicks off the season with a special production of a smash Broadway hit, "What the Constitution Means to Me"(this production is being produced in association with WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group). It is a boundary-breaking, timely and thought-provoking play that breathes new life into how to think about the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the lives of future generations of Americans.

Next, just in time for the holidays, is "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas." Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. In March, theREP welcomes the Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Sweat." Based on interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, Lynn Nottage brings her breathtaking storytelling to characters and situations that have become far too recognizable in the heart of de-industrialized America.

The 2022 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner "Three Mothers" is making its world premiere on theREP stage starting in April. Three college students, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, were tortured and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County, Mississippi. A photo of their three mothers was taken as the women left the funeral. "Three Mothers" is the imagined moment afterward, in Carolyn Goodman's home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, when the three women forged an unbreakable bond and commitment to the Civil Rights Movement.

Last in theREP's season is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" in its own up-close-and-personal production. This crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with over two-dozen pop classics you remember-and the story you'll never forget.

Subscribers to theREP 2023-2024 season will also be able to choose a crossover show from the KeyBank Subscription Series at Proctors.

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors and the 2023-2024 season at theREP go on sale Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Subscriptions are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Single ticket on-sale dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming season. Subscriptions at Proctors start at $208.50 and at theREP start at $205.



The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season Photo
The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.
Melinda Buckleys MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month Photo
Melinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month
Show Two in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both Broadway razzle-dazzle AND off-off-Broadway intimacy. “MOTHER (and me)”, written and performed by Melinda Buckley, arrives at BST, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 19 at 2:00pm.
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest Photo
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest
For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration of short, new, in-development works of theater and the playwrights behind them! This year's fest will exist — for the first time ever — in a hybrid format of online events and in-person readings from March 18-26. 
The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Presents Five-Time Grammy Award- Winner Ang&e Photo
The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Presents Five-Time Grammy Award- Winner Angélique Kidjo
The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College will close out its 2022-2023 season on Saturday, April 15 with a live performance by five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo.

More Hot Stories For You


The Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary SeasonThe Catskill Mountain Foundation Launches Its 25th Anniversary Season
March 6, 2023

The Catskill Mountain Foundation (CMF), one of the largest multidisciplinary arts organizations in upstate New York, has launched its 25th anniversary season by greatly increasing its service to Catskill Region full time and part time residents and tourists visiting the area and supporting the local economy.
Melinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This MonthMelinda Buckley's MOTHER (AND ME) Comes To Catskill This Month
March 6, 2023

Show Two in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest delivers both Broadway razzle-dazzle AND off-off-Broadway intimacy. “MOTHER (and me)”, written and performed by Melinda Buckley, arrives at BST, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, for three performances only – Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday March 19 at 2:00pm.
Irvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play FestIrvington Theater Announces 3rd Annual Arts Incubator Short Play Fest
March 3, 2023

For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration of short, new, in-development works of theater and the playwrights behind them! This year's fest will exist — for the first time ever — in a hybrid format of online events and in-person readings from March 18-26. 
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This MonthONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This Month
March 3, 2023

Join Blackfriars Theater for a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island, running March 24th through April 8th, 2023.
Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill
March 3, 2023

The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 – 12 when “The Village Cidiot”, written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.
share