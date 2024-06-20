Proctors Collaborative Celebrates Pride Month with Diverse LGBTQ+ Show Announcements

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pride Month may officially be just the month of June, but Proctors Collaborative will continue the celebration by bringing LGBTQ+ forward shows and events into the fall.

Proctors has partnered with the Union College Film Studies program to bring back QFEST, a LGBTQIA+ film series. QFEST will explore and respect the queer story and bring films that represent all identities under the LGBTQ+ umbrella. All films will begin at 7 p.m. and be in the GE Theatre; titles include “Paris is Burning (June 13),” “Moonlight (June 18),” “RENT (June 20),” “The People’s Joker (June 21)” and “Out in the Ring (June 25).”

Universal Preservation Hall will be bringing the “clown in a gown” herself, Bianca Del Rio to the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 16. Bianca Del Rio, known to many as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six, is returning to the stage with a new comedy show aptly titled “Dead Inside.” This will be the seasoned comic’s sixth worldwide stand-up comedy tour. Bianca will be entertaining the masses with her iconic lightning-fast wit and razor-sharp tongue.

Starting the 24/25 Key Bank Broadway Series is “Some Like It Hot.” “Some Like It Hot” will be teching and creating the set for their National Tour on the MainStage before performing to Schenectady Sept. 17-22. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, “Some Like It Hot” is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

Rainbow Prom, hosted by Proctors Collaborative, is another chance to relive a night filled with nostalgia and dancing at Universal Preservation Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The LGBTQIA+ community and allies are invited to commemorate a prom night in a safe, inclusive space decked out with all the classic staples of this high school tradition.

Proctors Collaborative believes in creating a welcoming space for all patrons and supporters. Its mission is to be a beacon in the community for diversity and inclusion. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online visit atuph.org or atproctors.org.

Comments